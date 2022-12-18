Andrew Jacked vs Michal Krizo: Who is bigger of the two bodybuilders?

Joe Wieder's Olympia weekend has already started and great hype has been created for a Nigerian, Andrew Jacked, and a Slovakian, Michal Krizo.

The two bodybuilders are often compared in terms of size. If we look at their heights, Andrew Jacked is taller, standing at 6 feet 2 inches, whereas Michal Krizo is 6 feet 1 inch.

Michal Krizo wins the comparison according to weight, as he is 290 pounds and Andrew Jacked is 25 pounds lighter, at 265 pounds.

How big is Andrew Jacked?

At Mr Olympia 2022, Andrew Jacked is one of the most anticipated bodybuilders. He stands 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 264 pounds.

Early life

Andrew Jacked was born in 1984. Despite the fact that the exact location of his birth is uncertain, some websites claim he was born in Nigeria. His Facebook page states that he is currently residing in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

His full name is Chinedu Andrew Obiekea. He went to a neighborhood private school where he received his fundamental education. The celebrated bodybuilder went to a prestigious college, where he earned a bachelor's degree with honors.

Andrew Jacked had never thought of himself as a bodybuilder before he met renowned weightlifter Larry Wheels. After talking for a while, they gradually grew closer.

The two of them then began improving their physique together. Jacked put a lot of effort into his decision to become a bodybuilder. He took part in the 2022 Arnold Amateur competition and went on to win it.

In the same year, he also captured the Texas Pro Bodybuilding title. Additionally, he qualified to participate in the 2022 Olympia games.

How big is Michal Krizo

One of the most highly anticipated athletes for the 2022 Mr Olympia is Michal Krizo. Jay Cutler, who considers him a really hazardous threat, is one of several professional sportsmen and analysts who have praised him. Krizo, who is 31 years old, is 6'1", and 290 pounds.

Early life

Bojnice, Slovakia, is the hometown of Michal Krizo Krizanek. He formerly played youth football.

Krizo started going to the gym with his pals when he was 15 years old. When Krizo started working out with Alexander Hlobik in the fall of 2016, he prepared for his first-ever tournament.

In the spring of 2017, Krizo competed for the first time in the Michalovce, where he ultimately took first place and the gold medal. He realized that he was on the right path after winning. The Slovakian bodybuilder participated in his first international competition in 2017 and finished in second place.

Krizo won the 2022 EVLS Prague League to get a ticket to Mr Olympia 2022.

Jacked and Krizo at Mr Olympia 2022

Slovakian bodybuilder Michal Krizo has been backed by Jay Cutler whereas Andrew Jacked is backed by Ronnie Coleman. But now, it is up to the showdown they are going to have at Mr Olympia 2022.

Mr Olympia 2022 has already begun. The competition takes place at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, from December 15 to 18.

