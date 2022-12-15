Who is Michal Krizo? Everything we know about the Slovak Bodybuilder getting ready for 2022 Mr. Olympia

IFBB professional bodybuilder Michal Krizo Krizanek has recently attracted a lot of 'buzz'. The Slovakian bodybuilder has been working hard since he qualified for his first Mr. Olympia competition in October.

Krizo has regularly amazed the bodybuilding community with his incredible physique and workout routine. As one of the most promising up-and-coming bodybuilders, Krizo has received support from even the great Jay Cutler.

To prepare for the 2022 Olympia, Michal Krizo shifted from the IFBB Pro league to the National Physique Committee (NPC).

Michal Krizo Krizanek was born in Bojnice, Slovakia. He used to participate in youth football. When he was 15 years old, he began working out in a gym with his friends. In the fall of 2016, when he started training with Alexander Hlobik, he got ready for his first competition.

Krizo's first competition was held at Michalovce in the spring of 2017, and winning the gold medal there was a major accomplishment. At this point, Krizo understood that he was on the correct track. In 2017, he participated in his first international tournament and came second.

Another international tournament, the EVLS Prague Amateur, was held in 2017. It was a huge success for Krizo to secure a victory in the category of athletes weighing over 100 kg as well as the overall title of the competition.

After that, the door to a professional workout opened for him. He had been given the opportunity to participate in Elite Pro as a member of SAFKST due to the split in the IFBB organization. May 2018 saw the start of his first professional tournament, which he won.

His spectacular season has thrust him into the bodybuilding limelight despite the fact that he is still in his early 30s and new to the sport. He received his professional card after successfully completing the 2022 Amateur Olympia Italy tournament. He won the 2022 EVLS Prague League shortly after to earn a spot in the 2022 Olympia.

Michal Krizo's preparations for Mr Olympia 2022

The most eagerly awaited bodybuilding competition of the year is still quite a few days away. The excitement for Mr Olympia 2022 among fans is on par with that of the contestants.

The two bodybuilders who have kept the audience updated throughout their preparations are Chris Bumstead and Michal Krizo Krizanek.

It is clear that the participants are eager to showcase their remarkable physiques and demonstrate the success of their efforts. At that point, the bodybuilder from Slovakia updated his Instagram profile to give the world a sneak glimpse at his physique.

Despite this being Krizo's first participation at Mr Olympia, he is not taking it easy. Due to his toned and symmetrical form, the 290 lbs bodybuilder, who won the Prague Pro competition, earned his entrance and has since acquired popularity among the crowd.

Michal Krizo updated his followers on his progress via his Instagram profile. Pictures that appeared to have been shot during one of Krizo's gym sessions showed off his chiseled chest.

Mr Olympia 2022 will be held from December 15, 2022, to December 18, 2022. Krizo is not wasting any time in getting ready. With this kind of physique, he looks like a strong contender to become a successor to the current Mr Olympia, Mamdouh 'Big Ramy' Elssbiay.

