2022 EVLS Prague Pro Results - Michal Krizo Advances to Mr. Olympia with Victory

The 2022 EVLS Prague Pro took place at The Hilton in Pobrezni, Prague, on Saturday (October 29). It served as a qualifier for the Men's Open, Classic Physique, 212, Men's Physique, Bikini and Wellness Divisions of the Mr. Olympia scheduled later this year.
Featuring around 80 athletes from 22 countries, the EVLS Prague Pro was one of the last qualifying events before this year's Mr. Olympia. The deadline for Olympia qualification ends on November 20.
The 2022 Mr. Olympia Finals will take place at the Zappos Theater inside the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino from December 15–18 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The highlight of the 2022 EVLS Prague Pro was Slovakian bodybuilder Michal Krizo, who won the Men's Open Division, qualifying for his debut Olympia in the process. Earlier in October, Krizo secured his IFBB Pro Card with a dominant victory at the 2022 Amateur Olympia Italy.
2022 EVLS Prague Pro Results - Complete Breakdown
Men's Open
Thirteen athletes went head-to-head in the most awaited event of the EVLS Prague Pro. Michal Krizo was the center of attention - not only did he stand head and shoulders above the rest in terms of muscularity, he was also the fan favorite.
The athletes had to perform seven mandatory poses: the Front Double Biceps, Front Lat Spread, Side Chest Back, Back Double Biceps, Back Lat Spread, Side Triceps, and Abdominals & Thighs.
The talented lineup posed a threa to Krizot, especially Jan Turek and Kokeny Bela, who finished second and third respectively.
- First Place — Michal ‘Krizo’ Krizanek — Winner
- Second Place — Jan Turek
- Third Place — Kokeny Bela
- Fourth Place — Milan Sadek
- Fifth Place — Maik Ciesla
- Sixth Place — Enrico Hoffmann
Michal Krizo
The 5'9" 130 kg Slovakian recently made the switch from the IFBB Elite Pro League to the NPC. Milos Sarcev, a former Mr. Universe winner and Serbian professional bodybuilder, is now coaching Krizo, helping him put on considerable mass, especially targeting his chest, back, and shoulders.
Michal Krizo recently shared his current diet and fitness plan, explaining in detail about his protein intake and meal timing. He consumes six meals a day to fuel his incredible muscle mass, with 180 grams of protein coming just from shakes.
Despite winning the EVLS Prague Pro, Krizo was heavily criticized for his lack of conditioning and separation on stage. His tanning was sub-par, and he could barely control his breathing on stage. To crack the top ten at the Olympia this year, Krizo has a long way to go.
With his victory at the EVLS Prague Pro, Krizo will now go up against the likes of Big Ramy, Brandon Curry, Hadi Choopan, Andrew Jacked, Hunter Labrada, and Nick Walker - a daunting task that will require his full focus and determination.
Classic Physique
Possibly the most popular division in bodybuilding right now, the Classic Physique is facing an oversaturation of genetically gifted athletes.
The 2022 EVLS Prague Pro was no different, with 11 athletes from across the globe battling out for an Olympia spot. Patrik Herczik and Kelvin Hinde led the pack from the pre-judging rounds. However, Patrik clinched top spot with his superior conditioning.
- First Place — Patrik Herczik — Winner
- Second Place — Kelvin Hinde
- Third Place — Sebastian Guncik
- Fourth Place — Petar Duper
- Fifth Place — George Acheampong
- Sixth Place — Jakub Kolinek
Patrik Herczik
Hailing from the Czech Republic, Patrik Herczik burst into the bodybuilding scene in 2017 with victory at the Diamond Cup Milano.
The former Men's Physique competitor recently made the decision to switch to Classic. He lives in Prague, where he works as a personal coach and trainer.
Men's 212 Divison
Ten athletes battled it out, with Peter Molnar pulling ahead early in the competition. While he finised first, Polish bodybuilder Dawid Cnota secured second place.
- First Place — Peter Molnar — Winner
- Second Place — Dawid Cnota
- Third Place — Jorge Zamorano
- Fourth Place — Daniel Sticco
- Fifth Place — Steve Benthin
Peter Molnar
The Hungarian is a veteran bodybuilder who earned his Pro card in 2010 after winning the IFBB Amateur World Cup. The former Classic Physique athlete seems to have recently made the switch to 212. He has an interesting career record, including:
- 2022, Dubai Pro, 212 Division, 8th Place
- 2022, IFBB Arnold Sports Festival, Men’s Classic Physique, 6th
- 2021, IFBB Mr. Olympia, Men’s Classic Physique, 14th
- 2021, IFBB Romania Muscle Fest Pro, Men’s Classic Physique, 2nd
- 2021, IFBB Kentucky Muscle Pro, Men’s Classic Physique, 1st
- 2020, IFBB Romania Muscle Fest Pro, Classic Physique, 1st
Men's Physique
Seventeen athletes took to the stage, showcasing their physique in front of an excited audience.
Abisai Pietersz and Furkan Er were the clear favorites from pre-judging. Earlier this week, Furkan secured second place at the Biowell Warsaw Pro and continued the trend at the EVLS Prague Pro. Meanwhile, Pietersz showcased his amazing physique with impeccable conditioning to take the top spot.
- First Place — Abisai Pietersz — Winner
- Second Place — Furkan Er
- Third Place — Mohamed Magdy
- Fourth Place — Miroslav Juricek
- Fifth Place — Andrea Mosti
- Sixth Place — Davide Mazzolari
Abisai Pietersz
Coming from Holland, Abisai Pietersz finished third last week, behind Furkan Er at the Biowell Warsaw Pro.
By sharpening up his conditioning, he edged out Furkan to get the top spot. With a victory at the EVLS Pro, he also bagged a seat at this year's Olympia, where he will go against Bhuwan Chauhan, Brandon Hendrickson, Daniel Ammons, Sadik Hadzovic, Kyron Holden, and Ryan Terry.
At the 2022 Tsunami Pro, he secured fourth place among 20 athletes. At the 2021 Olympia, he secured 16th place. Known for his perfect ab genetics, the 25-year-old made his pro debut with victory at the 2020 Romania Muscle Fest Pro.
Women's Bikini
Thirteen lovely ladies graced the stage at the EVLS Prague Pro, delighting the crowd with their wonderful posing.
Valeria Kord and Zsofia Reka Molnar dominated the stage from the pre-judging rounds. In the end, Valeria secured first place due to her superior conditioning and posing routine. Ottavia Mazza, who finished in sixth place, had already qualified for this year's Olympia with victory at the 2022 Yamamoto France Pro.
- First Place — Valeria Kord — Winner
- Second Place — Zsofia Reka Molnar
- Third Place — Eszter Oczella
- Fourth Place — Allison Testu
- Fifth Place — Tatiana Lanovenko
- Sixth Place — Ottavia Mazza
Valeria Kord
The 25-year-old Ukrainian won her pro card in 2022 by winning the Amateur Olympia for the Eastern European region. She had already qualified for this year's Olympia with victory at the 2022 Biowell Warsaw Pro. The EVLS Prague Pro is her second victory of the week.
She works as a personal trainer and competition prep coach. For more details, you can visit her YouTube Channel or website.
Wellness
In one of the most eye-catching divisions in bodybuilding today, 14 athletes battled it out for a seat at the 2022 Olympia. Mari Carvalho narrowly edged out Danai Theodoropoulou in a tough contest.
- First Place — Mari Carvalho — Winner
- Second Place — Danai Theodoropoulou
- Third Place — Maria Paulette
- Fourth Place — Anna Mroczkovska
- Fifth Place — Aline Machado Galvao Freitas
Mari Carvalho
The Brazilian bodybuilder commands a huge following on Instagram and social media.
She has many victories on her resume, including the 2018 Mrs. Olympia Brazil and the South Brazilian Fitness Championship. She works as a fitness model and personal coach. With her victory at the EVLS Prague Pro, Mari has qualified for her debut Olympia competition.
Conclusion
2022 EVLS Prague Pro Winners
- Men’s Open: Michal Krizo Krizanek
- Classic Physique: Patrik Herczik
- 212 Bodybuilding: Peter Molnar
- Men’s Physique: Abisai Pietersz
- Bikini: Valeria Kord
- Wellness: Mari Carvalho