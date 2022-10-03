2022 Yamamoto France Pro Bodybuilding Championship Results Are In

The 2022 Yamamoto France Pro, which took place from September 30 to October 1, in Lille, France, witnessed the emergence of four champions, who have now qualified for the 2022 Mr. Olympia.

With time running out to earn invitations to this year's Mr. Olympia, the Yamamoto France Pro was a blessing in disguise for the winners. That was especially the case for fan favorite Wesley Vissers, who finally achieved the pristine conditioning that had held him back in prior competitions.

Here are the winners across various categories at the Yamamoto France Pro:

2022 Yamamoto France Pro - Categories and Winners

The 2022 Yamamoto France Pro saw athletes battle over four categories : Men’s Open, Classic Physique, Men’s Physique, and Bikini. Bodybuilding fans were in for a treat, with top-notch physiques battling it out for the first place.

Men's Open

The Men's Open saw fierce competition between 2022 Arnold Classic UK runner-up Patrick Johnson and 2022 Arnold UK fifth-place finisher Marc Hector. Johnson edged out Hector with his amazing symmetry and better conditioning.

Johnson, who hails from Denmark, trains at the Oxygen Gym, Jabriya, with bodybuilding legends Brandon Curry and Ahmad Alnaqi. The 39 year old, who stands at 5' 10" and weighs 130 kg, will aim for a podium finish at this year's Mr. Olympia.

Classic Physique

Often considered a descendant of old-school bodybuilding, the Classic Physique division has garnered more attention than the Men's Open in recent years.

That was no different at the latest edition of the Yamamoto France Pro. There was an entertaining contest between Wesley Vissers and Valeri Enchev. Vissers, who finished third at the Arnold Classic UK this year, stepped up his conditioning to reign supreme.

Vissers, who exploded onto the bodybuilding scene by winning the 2017 Mr. Golden Era competition, now runs the popular Vintage Genetics brand. His physique is a blast to the past - a reminder of one of the classic physiques of the 70s. Standing at 6 '2" and weighing 250 lbs, the Dutch bodybuilder could win the Mr. Olympia if he works on his conditioning and legs.

Men's Physique

The Men's Physique Category saw this year's Arnold UK third-place finisher Emile Walker take first place. The 6' 0" inch-tall 200 lb bodybuilder, hailing from London, has made improvements to his physique and is a strong contender to win a podium at this year's Mr. Olympia.

Bikini

The lovely ladies of the bikini division left no squares unchecked, going head-to-head in a toughly contested lineup. This year's Arnold UK fourth-place finisher Eli Fernandez put up an entertaining display but was edged out by Ottavia Mazza.

Hailing from Italy, the 5' 3" tall 105-lb Ottavia enthralled the crowd with a spectacular performance.

The scorecard for the bikini divion at the 2022 Yamamoto Pro has also been released :

2022 Yamamoto Pro Bikini Division Scorecard (Image via IFBBPro.com)

Final Placings at the 2022 Yamamoto France Pro

Here are the final placings across categories:

Men's Open :

Winner — Patrick Johnson

Second Place — Marc Hector

Third Place — Jamie Christian-Johal

Fourth Place — Sarhan Sarhan

Fifth Place — Ossama Ashour

Classic Physique :

Winner — Wesley Vissers

Second Place — Valeri Enchev

Third Place — Christian Zagarella

Men's Physique :

Winner — Emile Walker

Bikini

Winner — Ottavia Mazza

Second Place — Eli Fernandez

Third Place — Allison Testu

Fourth Place — Ester Oczella

Fifth Place — Rukiye Solak

Sixth Place — Demi Chow

Seventh Place — Kerry Sexton

Eighth Place — Martyna Derlat

Ninth Place — Eleonora Sundas

Tenth Place — Chiara Smiljanic

