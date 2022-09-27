Bodybuilding legend Jay Cutler blasts through 30-plus sets for his legs in this high-volume workout.

As we know, leg muscles are our biggest muscles. They provide us with a foundation as they support athletic performance. But people usually ignore lower body workouts and focus on the upper body muscles. However, this wasn't the case with bodybuilder Jay Cutler. He always focused on every muscle in his body and achieved great success in the industry as a result. His workout inspired many people. He even defeated eight-time Mr. Olympia winner Ronnie Coleman in 2006.

Cutler continued to work hard and put in all his efforts to stay in shape and healthy. He is also known for having four Mr. Olympia title wins to his name. Cutler retained his name at the top three more times (2007, 2009, and 2010).

High-volume leg workout of Jay Cutler

1.) Reverse Hack Squats

This exercise is vital for a strong foundation as it strengthens thigh muscles. However, it also improves hip and ankle agility, which has other benefits that help with other lower body lifts like heavy deadlifts.

2.) Leg Extension

This exercise is all about quadricep resistance weight training. It's performed using a machine known as the Leg Extension Machine. It also contributes to reinforcing the lower body.

3.) Belt Squat

Belt squats are the simplest way to employ movement. Bodybuilders use a normal dip-belt with a load slung between their thighs. The issue comes with clearance, so it has been seen that individuals practice these by standing on two boxes or using benches so that the weight can dip below their foot level and they can get better results from it.

4.) Standing Leg Curl

This exercise is also known as the Hamstring Curl, and it is performed to isolate the hamstrings. It involves bending the posture of the knees and moving the heels towards the butt while the rest of the body stays static. The quads are pressed in the opposite direction of the pad, notably decreasing the possibility of other muscles compensating for it.

5.) Seated Leg Curl

This exercise is also known as a seated hamstring curl, and is performed with a weight machine to work the muscles in the back of the thigh. The muscle can be more effectively strengthened by being seated rather than being positioned inclined.

Conclusion

Jay Cutler is one of the most prominent bodybuilders that has passed really well into the aura of social media. He is an influential personality and one of the best voices in the sport of bodybuilding. He also runs a successful podcast, the Cutler Cast, where he interacts with people in the bodybuilding industry and gives bodybuilding advice. His workout videos and interactive sessions are a vital source of energy for those looking to become a great bodybuilder.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far