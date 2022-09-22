What Did Ronnie Coleman Eat In His Prime to Help Build a Legendary Physique?

Ronnie Coleman is a former professional bodybuilder and arguably one of the greatest bodybuilders of all time, with a record eight consecutive Mr.Olympia titles.

He also holds an incredible record for the most IFBB Professional wins (26). Coleman’s size and sheer physique made him near unbeatable in his peak, and that would not have been possible without a consistent eating and training regime.

In this article, we will take a look at what the legendary bodybuilder ate and workout routine he followed during his prime that helped him build a jacked physique.

Ronnie Coleman’s Diet During his Prime

Coleman’s diet would mostly consist of 20-25% carbs, 5-10% fat and 65% protein. He focused the most on his protein intake and preferred a few good scoops of protein powder shakes.

Despite being so huge, he still needed the protein, because, according to Coleman himself:

“The most important thing about nutrition is protein, as it is the main ingredient that builds muscle”.

Here’s an example of what Coleman typically ate during his prime:

Meal 1:

Coffee, 2 cups of egg whites, ¾ cups of cheese and grits, arginine and pre-workout supplements

Meal 2:

2 pieces of cornbread, 1 ¾ cups of brown rice with red beans, 16oz of chicken breast and 3-5 L-arginine

Meal 3:

1 medium baked potato and 16oz of chicken breast

Meal 4:

Medium baked potato, lemonade, 5oz of chicken breasts, 9oz of filet mignon, whey protein bread and post-workout supplement

Here's a video of Ronnie Coleman's prime diet:

Along with his strict diet, Coleman also took supplements to give his body the required nutrition. Here are the supplements he took during his prime:

Vitamin E and C

Joint capsules

Chromium for controlling his blood sugar levels

CoQ10 for a healthy heart

Multi-mineral

Zinc electrolytes

Calcium magnesium

Omega fatty acids

Prostate health supplements

Echinacea

During his interview as a guest on comedian and UFC commentator Joe Rogan’s podcast “Joe Rogan Experience”, the 58-year-old former bodybuilder discussed several things about his bodybuilding career, training, and size. He also talked about his body fat ratio and diet, which was somewhat shocking for Rogan and viewers alike.

Coleman said that he used to do heavy lifting and ate a lot. As a result, he put on 5-10 pounds of muscle a year. He ate 450 grams of chicken, grilled chicken breast and a half cup of rice as his everyday meal. He had about six meals a day to become the big Hulk.

You can watch the full podcast here.

Along with his intense diet, Coleman also trained like a beast. For his workouts, he usually preferred heavyweights with low reps. Instead of exercising on machines, Coleman focused on free weight, as it helped him maximize his flexibility and improve his range of motion as well.

Here’s what Ronnie Coleman’s workout routine looked like:

For the legs:

Barbell hack squat

Barbell squats

Standing, seated and lying leg curls

Leg extensions

Seated calf raises

Seated single-leg curls

For triceps and back:

Triceps dips

Bent-over barbell rows

One-arm dumbbell rows

Lying T-bar rows

Wide-grip lat pulldown

Lying triceps press

Standing dumbbell triceps extension

For shoulders:

Side lateral raises

Seated bent-over dumbbell rear deltoid raises

Overhead shoulder press

Front dumbbell raises

For the biceps and chest:

Decline barbell bench press

Barbell curls

Medium grip barbell bench press

One-arm dumbbell preacher curls

Medium grip barbell incline bench press

Alternate hammer curls

For triceps, abs, and chest:

Incline dumbbell press

Crunches

Decline barbell press

Cambered-bar triceps extensions

Incline dumbbell flyes

Triceps dips

Donkey calf raises

Seated raises

Ronnie Coleman will forever be one of the biggest names in the world of bodybuilding. Considering all his wins and the way he used to train his body, it can be said that Coleman set a new standard for muscle definition and mass.

Despite having mobility issues and health conditions at present, Ronnie Coleman never misses out on a chance to work out at his home gym and remains involved in the bodybuilding world.

He runs his own supplement line under the name of “Ronnie Coleman Signature Series” and has the love and support of his friends, family, and millions of fans around the world.

