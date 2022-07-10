How To Do An Incline Dumbbell Fly: Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Benefits, and Common Mistakes

The incline dumbbell fly is a chest exercise that focuses on the upper portion of the pectoralis major.

It targets both the upper and lower portions of the muscle, which is necessary for complete development. In addition to increasing strength and muscle mass, this movement has been shown to improve posture and reduce shoulder pain too.

Incline Dumbbell Fly: Tips

Keep your back arched. It's important to ensure your back stays arched during this exercise, as that keeps your chest from using too much support from your shoulders and back. An arched back is a must for any bench-related exercises for the same reason. That allows you to isolate your chest muscles efficiently and reduce dependency on other muscle groups.

Don't hyperextend. A lot of people make this crucial error while performing dumbbell flyes, the incline variant, to be more specific. When performing this exercise, make sure you only bring the dumbbells down to your chest and slightly below that.

Several people go far below the chest, assuming that greater range of motion equates to greater gains. That cannot be further from the truth, though. After a point, the load of the weights will be borne by your elbows and not your chest.

That could put a lot of stress on your joints. The awkward positioning of the wrists could cause you to lose control of your grip. Keep your range of motion limited yet deep enough.

Technique and Correct Form

The incline dumbbell fly is a great exercise for developing the upper portion of the pectorals. The bench you use should be at a slight angle, somewhere between 15-30 degrees.

To do an incline bench dumbbell fly:

Hold two dumbbells at arm's length above your chest with an overhand grip, palms facing each other. Your legs should be bent and your feet flat on the floor for support.

Slowly lower both arms out to your sides till they reach full extension at about 45 degrees from your torso.

Keep your elbows slightly bent; don't lock them out. This variation focuses more on upper chest muscles than its flat-bench counterpart does, as it targets more fibres within these muscle groups during every rep.However, don’t let that fool you into thinking that it isn’t just as effective.

When you do the incline dumbbell fly, make sure that:

You keep your chest up and shoulders back.

Your knees are bent, and your feet are flat on the floor.

Your elbows are at a 90-degree angle.

Your wrists are straight (no bending).

Your back is straight throughout this exercise but not too upright so that it's uncomfortable for you to do this exercise either way.

Finally, it's important for you to keep your head in a neutral alignment with good posture. Don't look down at any point during this movement.

Benefits

The incline dumbbell fly is a chest exercise that focuses on the upper portion of the pectoralis major. It's one of three types of compound movements, which means it works multiple muscle groups at once and requires coordination. The incline dumbbell fly targets your chest and shoulders, as well as your triceps and core muscles, making it an effective workout for total-body strength and endurance.

The incline dumbbell fly can fill out your pectoral region and make your chest look massive. The upper region of the pectoralis major often goes unnoticed during other chest exercises.

That means it needs a little extra isolation work to compensate for the lack of utilisation during other chest exercises. A little goes a long way too, as after a few weeks, you'll begin to see a huge difference in your chest as a whole.

Common Mistakes

Some mistakes while performing this exercise are:

Don't lean back.

Don't lift the dumbbells too high.

Don't use too much weight.

Don't let the dumbbells touch in front of you at any point during your set. Make sure they don't drop below your chest either.

These are common mistakes people make when doing incline dumbbell flyes that could lead to injury or other problems in that area of their body later. It's also important not to let them drop too low. Keep them right above waist height throughout your set.

Takeaway

The incline dumbbell fly is a great exercise to use when you’re looking to target your upper chest. It can be done on an incline bench, and you can do it with both dumbbells or just one.

This is a great variation of the standard incline flyes, as it allows you to work your pecs from different angles while still getting an effective workout.

The incline dumbbell fly also helps build strength in your shoulders, triceps and back muscles. making it perfect for building a balanced physique.

