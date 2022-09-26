The 2022 Arnold Classic UK Bodybuilding Results Are In!

The most popular competition of bodybuilding and fitness professionals around the world, the Arnold Classic Bodybuilding Championship took place in the United Kingdom recently. It was held in Birmingham between September 23 and 25. The lavish event was organized by 2 Bros Pros and included nine divisions.

Among the several events, the “star" was the prestigious “Men’s Open” and the line-up for it consisted of fitness freaks and bodybuilders like Lionel Beyeke, Max Charles, Martin Fitzwater, James Hollingshead, Chinedu Andrew Obiekea (a.k.a. Andrew Jacked) and many others. Although legendary bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger announced that he would not be attending the show, it did not dampen the spirits of the millions of fans who came to watch, thus underscoring the event’s popularity.

Furthermore, at the end of the keenly fought rounds, the winners in the nine categories were the following:

Men's Physique— Ali Bilal

212 Bodybuilding— Naser Mohamed

Wheelchair— Gabriele Andriulli

Fitness— Terra Plum

Figure— Lola Montez

Bikini— Ashley Kaltwasser

Women's Physique— Anne Lorraine Mohn

Men's Open— Andrew Jacked

Classic Physique—Michael Daboul

2022 Arnold Sports Festival winners (Image via www.middleeasy.com)

These winners will now be competing under their particular categories in the 2022 Olympia which will be held during December 16–18 this year.

The IFBB Arnold Schwarzenegger Sports Festival or the IFBB Arnold Sports Festival was first held in 1989 to celebrate the great bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger. The festival includes multiple events like Professional Bodybuilding (Arnold Classic), Strongman (Arnold Strongman Classic), and a few other categories such as Bikini, Fitness, and Figure Weekend.

Here is the line-up of the IFBB events later this year.

1. IFBB World Fit Model Championships

This is a huge crowd-puller in the bodybuilding industry, and the competitors, too, look forward to it with great energy. It will be held between October 1 and 3 at the Compensa Concert Hall, Vilnius, Lithuania.

2. IFBB Diamond Cup

This is a series of IFBB international events spread across regions or continents. A large number of athletes participate, and the event is often a good starting point for many in the fitness and bodybuilding industry. Further, it helps in spotting good talent.

The IFBB is the greatest test for bodybuilders, and those who succeed go on to have lucrative opportunities in fitness and training. The IFBB stands for International Federation of BodyBuilding and Fitness. It is the governing for this enjoyable sport loved by millions of people, and it ensures the smooth running of the various competitions as also administering its rules of conduct. It was established in 1946 in Canada. Ronnie Coleman inspired millions to take up bodybuilding and also gave a strong benchmark to the world to emulate. The IFBB has 203 national affiliated members and it holds over 6000 events per year at the international, continental, regional, and national levels for men and women in the Juniors, Seniors, and Masters categories.

