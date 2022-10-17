2022 San Francisco Pro Results and Scorecard: Bhuwan Chauhan qualifies for this year's Mr Olympia

Featuring 24 athletes from six different countries, the 2022 San Francisco Pro, which took place on October 15, 2022, served as a qualifier for the Men's Physique Division of the 2022 Mr Olympia, which is scheduled for later this year.

The 2022 San Francisco Pro at the Holiday Inn in San Jose, California, was one of the last qualifying events before Mr Olympia, which will take place at the Venetian Expo and Convention Center from December 15-18 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The deadline for Mr Olympia's qualification ends on November 20, 2022.

The first half of October saw athletes compete in over ten bodybuilding contests to qualify for Mr Olympia - notably the Vancity Showdown, Legion Sports Fest, Amateur Olympia Italy, Yamamoto France Pro, Sur Pro Cup, and the Tsunami Pro.

2022 San Francisco Pro Results & Scorecards

Men’s Physique

At the 2022 San Francisco Pro, 24 Men's Physique athletes went head-to-head with a large crowd cheering them on. Wilfred Harris and Bhuwan Chauhan stood out during the pre-judging rounds because of their amazing V-taper and aesthetic physiques. Following a close contest, Bhuwan took the victory at the 2022 San Francisco Pro.

India's Bhuwan Chauhan was already confident of advancing to the 2022 Olympia thanks to his triumph at the 2021 Tournament of Champions. In the top five, Bhuwan was followed by Wilfred Harris, Franky Yan, Reuben Glass, and Ismael Dominguez. Thanks to this result, Reuben Glass is now leading the 2022 Olympia Men's Physique qualifying rankings with 25 points.

Winner — Bhuwan Chauhan - Qualified for 2022 Olympia

Second Place — Wilfred Harris

Third Place — Franky Yan

Fourth Place — Reuben Glass

Fifth Place — Ismael Dominguez

Sixth Place — Burak King

Seventh Place — Drew Cullen

Eighth Place — Aundre Benson

Ninth Place — Alexander Rogers

Tenth Place — Alejandro Ruiz Borrego

Eleveth Place — Nick Sparkman

Twelfth Place — Franklin Aribeana

Thirteenth — Austin Witty

Fourteenth Place — Bobby Nezami

Fifteenth Place — Kai Spencer

Sixteenth Place shared by Xezekiel Afanou, Dre Booker, Christopher Casner, Erick Espana, Julian Esquivel, Ryan Hoffman, Yujin Lee, Patrick Seguin-Morin and Cordell Waddey

2022 San Francisco Pro - Men's Physique Official Scorecard

All about Bhuwan Chauhan

Apart from being the first Indian to qualify for the 2022 Olympia, Bhuwan Chauhan is also the first Indian to win an IFBB Pro Show. Born and brought up in India, Bhuwan went to the University of Alberta, Canada, in 2011 for his undergraduate studies in Petroleum Engineering. After graduating from university with a 3.7 GPA, he worked at Encana, a leading North American energy producer.

In 2016, he won his first Men's Physique competition - the South Alberta Championship. The next year, he won the Ben Weider Cup, becoming the first Indian citizen in the Men's Physique division to win an IFBB Pro Card. In 2018, he quit his job and established his coaching company, "Team Bhuwan."

In 2019, he won the Vancouver Pro, becoming the first Indian to win an IFBB Pro Show. In 2020, he won the Border States Pro and ended up in 15th place in his Olympia debut. In 2021, he won the Tournament of Champions Pro and finished second at the Daytona Pro.

Here is a list of major competitions he has won:

Men’s Physique show, Alberta 1st, 2016

Southern Alberta Championship, 1st, 2016

Canada National Championship, 2nd, 2017

Ben Weider Legacy Cup Pro Card, 1st, 2017

Vancouver Pro Show, 5th, 2018

Battle of Desert, Las Vegas, 12th, 2018

Olympia 2020, 15th, 2020

Night of Champions, San Diego, 9th, 2021

Mile High Pro Show, Denver, 2nd, 2021

Northern California Show, Sacramento, 4th, 2021

Battle of Desert, Las Vegas, 2nd, 2021

Vancouver Pro Show, 2021

As a recent Instagram post mentioned, Bhuwan decided to compete at the 2022 San Francisco Pro at the last minute. With limited preparations and his physique only at 80%, Bhuwan still managed to showcase an incredible performance. His victory at the 2022 San Francisco Pro will serve as momentum for the Mumbai Pro, which will take place between October 28-30.

