Michal Krizo Wins IFBB Pro Card At Amateur Olympia Italy

Michal Krizo has been under the scrutiny of bodybuilding fans for a while now. The 5'9" 130kg Slovakian proved his mettle with a dominating victory at the 2022 Amateur Olympia Italy. Apart from being overall champion of the 2022 Amateur Olympia, Krizo also earned his IFBB Pro Card.This victory is likely his first step to the 2022 Olympia - and Michal Krizo will now set his targets on the upcoming EVLS Prague Pro, where he can qualify for the Olympia with a victory. The 2022 Olympia will take place at the beautiful Venetian Expo and Convention Center during December 15–18 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Michal Krizo recently made the switch from the IFBB Elite Pro League to the NPC, in the hopes of winning the Men's Open division at the 2022 Olympia. He is coached by former Mr. Universe winner and Serbian professional bodybuilder, Milos Sarcev. Milos has been helping Michal put on mass on his weak points, specifically targeting his back and shoulders.

Michal Krizo - Peformance at the 2022 Amateur Olympia Italy

A seasoned athlete, Krizo's physique clearly stood above his competition. Blessed with a tight waist and extremely wide shoulders, Michal has also worked hard to fill out his superb frame. Easily the most muscular man on stage, Michal won the super heavyweight class and the overall show.

The online fitness community immediately gathered to congratulate him, with bodybuilders like William Bonac, Regan Grimes and Dennis Wolf welcoming him to the fold.

A few days ago, Blessing Awodibu made an Instagram post downplaying Michal Krizo's achievements. The spat was regarding an amateur contest in 2017 in the Men’s Open Bodybuilding Division, where Krizo lost to Blessing Awodibu. Michal Krizo responded in kind, explaining that although he was still a rookie at the time, he was still intimidating Blessing.

The amateur contest where Blessing Awodibu beat me. He [had] been competing for a long time already. I think he also won like four contests overall that season. But he was shitting his pants. I was a complete rookie, first competition season, and already competing at the Diamond Cup in Ostrava. He wasn’t even expecting to win,” Krizo explained.

Krizo still maintains that he did not win that competition due to his inexperience at posing and conserving energy, and that he is miles ahead of Blessing with his current physique. With a convincing victory at the 2022 Amateur Olympia Italy, Krizo has staunchly proven that he can back up his claims.

Michal Krizo recently shared his diet and fitness plan that he uses for bodybuilding competitions, talking in detail about his protein intake and meal timing. Consuming six meals a day to fuel his muscle mass, and around 180 grams of protein just from shakes, Michal Krizo is clearly determined to take his physique to the next level.

Jay Cutler, former 4-time Mr. Olympia champion has said that Krizo has the 'craziest arms' he has ever seen, and that Krizo's muscle fibers are unlike anything in today's generation. According to Jay, Michal Krizo can “upset a lot of people” in the Men’s Open class such as Nick Walker, Hunter Labrada, and Brandon Curry, if can maintain his phenomenal shape and structure.

If this Krizo guy can get in the mix, I’m telling you… he’s the real deal. I’m excited. It’s going to be one of the most competitive Olympias in years” - Jay Cutler

In episode 38 of Cutler Cast, Jay Cutler Cutler revealed that Krizo has the potential to win an amateur show, a pro show, and then earn his qualification to the 2022 Olympia. Having conquered the first part of Jay's predictions, Krizo will be on the lookout to earn a qualification spot for the Men's Open Class.

The 32 year old Krizo is married to Daniela, and the couple have three children together.

