Michal Krizo Builds Huge Back in Prep for 2022 Amateur Olympia Italy

Mass monster Michal Krizo has received a lot of attention in the bodybuilding scene recently. Weighing in at 292 pounds, Krizo has been consistently shaking things up in the realm of bodybuilding. The Slovakian bodybuilder boasts one of the most incredible physiques in the Amateur Division and is looking to finally earn his Pro card in Italy.

As part of his tour in Vegas, Michal Krizo has met with several bodybuilding figures to gain some valuable insight into his physique and understand how he can improve it. Legendary bodybuilding coach Milos Sarcev remarked that Krizo is almost there, and he just needs to work on his back before he can be considered a serious contender in the Pro Division.

On the other hand, legendary bodybuilder Jay Cutler said Krizo looked "dangerous," and that he would be a solid competition at the Men's Physique Mr. Olympia, provided Krizo earns his Pro card in Italy. Cutler even drew comparisons to legendary bodybuilder Phil Heath, stating that muscle fibers like that of Krizo's were virtually extinct in today's day and age, which is high praise from one of the most influential bodybuilders of all time.

Krizo recently shared his brutal back routine online, and he looks as lethal as ever. In this piece, we'll take a look at his extensive back workout.

Michal Krizo's Brutal Back Workout

Here's a look at Michal Krizo's back workout routine:

Wide Grip Pull ups — 4 sets

Lat Pulldown Machine (Wide Grip) — 2 sets

Barbell Rows — set 1 for 10 reps, set 2 for 5 reps, set 3 for 9 reps

Hammer Strength Plate Loaded Low Row Machine — 4 sets 10-14 rep range

Hammer Strength One-Arm Front Lat Pulldown — 5 sets ranging from 8-18 reps

Dumbbell Pullovers — 4 sets for 9-14 reps

The workout seems characteristically high-volume, as Krizo enjoys training with immense volume while prepping. The Slovakian bodybuilder seems pretty confident with his routine and preparation, so any feeling that he might be nervous going into the competition has been put to rest. In fact, he even went so far as to say that the event is an "unnecessary detour" from the 2022 Men's Olympia:

“I would prefer to not even go there [2022 Amateur Olympia Italy]. [It’s] a waste of time.”

A Michal Krizo workout is incomplete without a signature posing routine. In a recent video that he shared online, viewers and fans alike can see Krizo finish his insane workout and wrapping up for the day, but not before he practiced some stag poses for the mirror. Krizo took a quick glance at his abs and performed one final set of dumbbell pullovers, before calling it a day. His coach remarked that his leg development was impressive, especially since they were two weeks out from being stage-ready.

Conclusion

Time and time again, Michal Krizo has proved that he is a force to be reckoned with. His physique has drawn comparisons to some of bodybuilding's greatest, and these comparisons have been made by some of the most legendary athletes to ever grace the sport. With a combination of immense confidence, and a physique to back up his talk, Krizo looks more ready and hungry than ever to earn his Pro card and leap to the big leagues.

