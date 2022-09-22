Michal Krizo approaches the end of his Olympia Amateur Prep with a brutal shoulder workout

Michal Krizo has been hard at work in preparation for the Olympia Amateur 2022 in Italy. The Slovakian bodybuilder has his eyes set on the grand prize, which will grant him his IFBB pro card if he wins the amateur contest. Standing tall at 6'2", Krizo is much taller than his peers in the open division, and this only adds to his mammoth physique.

Several bodybuilding greats, including Jay Cutler himself, are of the opinion that Krizo is a force to be reckoned with, and that we can expect him to compete for the Olympia title very soon, even though he is still an amateur.

Krizo recently announced that he was at the tail end of his prep for Italy 2022, and he even shared a brutal shoulder workout routine on YouTube. In this piece, we'll take a look at Michal Krizo's regime that's all anyone can talk about right now.

Michal Krizo's Brutal Shoulder Workout Routine

1) Smith machine shoulder press

Krizo kicks off his workout with the Smith Machine Shoulder Press. This shoulder press gets a lot of negative attention, especially from those in the fitness community, but if you're smart enough, you can use it to your advantage, just like Michal Krizo does. If you see it as nothing more than an assisted training machine, much like a lat pulldown or rowing machine, it can greatly enhance your lifting sessions. The Smith machine enables better rep control, allowing you to go heavier and increase the number of reps you put out. For this exercise, Krizo did three sets before jumping to the next one.

2) Standing dumbbell lateral raise

There’s truly no greater shoulder-builder workout than the lateral raise. It gets the job done since it is so simple and effective. The standing dumbbell lateral raise is the most efficient at targeting your deltoid region, making it an indispensable exercise in Krizo's routine. For this exercise, Krizo chose to employ the progressive overload principle, gradually overloading the weights until he could barely complete a few. This allows for greater muscular wear and tear, resulting in better hypertrophy.

3) Barbell upright row

Krizo finished his intense workout with a barbell upright row. The upright row is a tremendously underrated exercise when it comes to building muscles in your shoulders. It enables strong muscular contractions and a wide range of motion, which are not possible with other shoulder exercises. In addition to being a killer shoulder exercise, this exercise also targets the trapezius, killing two birds with one stone. The barbell upright row also helps build strength in your pulling muscles, making it a great addition to your push or pull workouts.

Conclusion

Michal Krizo has built an enormous and enviable physique over the past several years, and continues to dominate the amateur scene. When he makes the jump to the pro stage remains to be seen, but it's only a matter of time before we see the Slovakian international posing on the main stage. Until then, he's going to have to train hard and keep working towards getting his pro card.

