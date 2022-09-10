Bodybuilder Regan Grimes Shares Back Workout for Muscle Mass in Preparation for 2022 Mr. Olympia

Regan Grimes is a Canada-based IFBB Pro bodybuilder, social media influencer, and fitness coach.

He earned his pro card at the young age of 22. Sincd then, he has made a remarkable place in the bodybuilding and fitness industry. Grimes has competed in both the IFBB classic bodybuilding division and open bodybuilding division. Since 2019, he has been fully committed to the open bodybuilding division.

Currently, the Canadian bodybuilder is preparing for the 2022 Mr Olympia, which is scheduled for December in Las Vegas. Grimes is training hard to make an impact in the mega event, focusing on exercises for all muscles.

He recently uploaded a few posts on Instagram, where he was seen working on his back muscles. He showcased five exercises to prepare his physique for the upcoming grand event.

Regan Grimes' back workout routine for 2022 Olympia

The most prestigious bodybuilding event of the year is just a few weeks away. With so little time left before the event, Grimes has started training rigorously, and his preparations are well on track.

A few days back, Grimes teamed up with Logan Franklin, a classic physique bodybuilder, to train his biceps. Now the IFBB pro bodybuilder is all set to focus on his back.

In a few Instagram videos, Grimes shared five grueling back exercises as part of his fourth Olympia campaign.

Regan Grimes’ back workout session

Seated single-arm cable lat pull-downs

Grimes starts his back routine with seated single-arm cable lat pull-downs.

It's a unilateral variation of classic machine lat pull-down that helps develop symmetry in the back. He performs two warm-up sets and two working sets with a rep range of 10-15.

Cable Pullover

Grimes moves on to the second exercise of his back routine to performed cable pullovers.

It's an isolation exercise that works wonders on the back muscles and also helps develop the abs and chest. Cable pullovers are an ideal exercise to build mass and muscle definition in the back.

Grimes completes this exercise with one warm-up set and two working sets with a rep range of 12-15.

Machine High Row

For his third exercise, Grimes performs machine high rows, which are an excellent pulling exercise to work on the back muscles. He completes one warm-up set and two working sets of machine high rows and completed 12-15 reps.

Standing Hammer Strength Mid-row

Next in Grimes’ back workout routine is the standing hammer strength mid-rows to develop strong back muscles.

In the video, he says that he performs one warm-up set and two working sets of this exercise while aiming for 12-15 reps.

Deadlift

For his 5th and last exercise, Grimes performs deadlifts and uses wrist wraps and a lifting belt for some comfort. He does one warm-up set and two working sets of deadlifts in the 12-15 rep range.

Regan Grimes calls it a day by wrapping up his back muscles' training.

Some recent Instagram posts of Regan Grimes show that the bodybuilder is determined to be at the top of the Olympia stage this year. He has been working hard for the event for a long time and is making tremendous improvements to his overall physique.

