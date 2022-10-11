2022 Sur Pro Cup Argentina Results and Scorecards

The 2022 Sur Pro Cup took place at the Hilton Puerto Madero in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on October 9. The show served as a qualifier for the Classic Physique and Wellness divisions of Mr. Olympia, which is scheduled later this year.

Featuring 18 athletes from seven different countries, the Sur Pro Cup was one of the last qualifying events before the Mr. Olympia. The deadline for the Olympia qualification ends on November 20, 2022. This year's Mr. Olympia will take place at the beautiful Venetian Expo and Convention Center from December 15-18, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The first week of October saw athletes compete in over eight bodybuilding contests to qualify for the Mr. Olympia - notably the Vancity Showdown, Legion Sports Fest, Amateur Olympia Italy, Yamamoto France Pro and the Tsunami Pro.

2022 Sur Pro Cup Argentina Results & Scorecards

Classic Physique

Eight classic physique athletes went head-to-head, with a large crowd cheering them on.

Winner — Julian Castano

Second Place — Filipe Marins

Third Place — Kenny Moreira

Fourth Place — Caio Bonfim

Fifth Place — Julio Perez

Sixth Place — Victor Bortoletto

Seventh Place — Daniel Guedes

Eighth Place — Carlos Gomez

Ninth Place — David Buchelli

Tenth Place — Felix Sergio Urey Meneses

Julian Castano

Hailing from Colombia, Castano is tied for third place in the standings for the 2022 Olympia Classic Physique qualification with 14 points. He will look to compete once again to secure his position, as the top three finishers in each division will qualify for theOlympia.

Watch one of his intense workouts here.

Filipe Marins

The Brazilian bodybuilder has a popular YouTube channel and Instagram page where he breaks down fitness tips, diet hacks, and more.

Marins shared his posing routine at the 2022 Sur Pro Cup in his recent Youtube video:

Currently near the bottom of the 2022 Olympia qualification list with two points, Filipe will use this victory as motivation for better performances in the coming months.

Wellness

Ten wellness athletes took to the stage at the Sur Pro Cup, performing the mandatory poses gracefully and enthralling the audience.

Winner — Nadia Moreira Santos

Second Place — Renata Guaraciaba

Third Place — Karen Aldana Heredia

Fourth Place — Carolina Santana

Fifth Place — Gabriela Tavares

Sixth Place — Abril Valdez

Seventh Place — Nerilde Garcia Strey

Eighth Place — Andrea Cisneros

Ninth Place — Monica Da Silva

Tenth Place — Daiana Fernandez

Nadia Moreira Santos

The Brazilian IFBB Pro athlete was the clear favorite from the pre-judging rounds. Watch her intense leg workout here.

Renata Guaraciaba

Guaraciaba challenged her fellow Brazilian with her perfect posing and garnered the judges' attention with her striated glutes and hamstrings. She will look to get off the bottom of the Olympia qualification list with a few victories in the coming weeks.

Karen Aldana Heredia

The Argentinian performed well to take third place. She currently works as a personal trainer and wellness posing coach.

Official Scorecards

Classic Physique Division

2022 Sur Pro Cup Argentina - Classic Physique Scorecard

Wellness Division

2022 Sur Pro Cup Argentina -Wellness Division Scorecard

Conclusion

2022 Sur Pro Argentina Winners

Classic Physique: Julian Castano

Julian Castano Wellness: Nadia Moreira Santos

