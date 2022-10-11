2022 Sur Pro Cup Argentina Results and Scorecards

The 2022 Sur Pro Cup took place at the Hilton Puerto Madero in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on October 9. The show served as a qualifier for the Classic Physique and Wellness divisions of Mr. Olympia, which is scheduled later this year.
Featuring 18 athletes from seven different countries, the Sur Pro Cup was one of the last qualifying events before the Mr. Olympia. The deadline for the Olympia qualification ends on November 20, 2022. This year's Mr. Olympia will take place at the beautiful Venetian Expo and Convention Center from December 15-18, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The first week of October saw athletes compete in over eight bodybuilding contests to qualify for the Mr. Olympia - notably the Vancity Showdown, Legion Sports Fest, Amateur Olympia Italy, Yamamoto France Pro and the Tsunami Pro.
2022 Sur Pro Cup Argentina Results & Scorecards
Classic Physique
Eight classic physique athletes went head-to-head, with a large crowd cheering them on.
- Winner — Julian Castano
- Second Place — Filipe Marins
- Third Place — Kenny Moreira
- Fourth Place — Caio Bonfim
- Fifth Place — Julio Perez
- Sixth Place — Victor Bortoletto
- Seventh Place — Daniel Guedes
- Eighth Place — Carlos Gomez
- Ninth Place — David Buchelli
- Tenth Place — Felix Sergio Urey Meneses
Julian Castano
Hailing from Colombia, Castano is tied for third place in the standings for the 2022 Olympia Classic Physique qualification with 14 points. He will look to compete once again to secure his position, as the top three finishers in each division will qualify for theOlympia.
Watch one of his intense workouts here.
Filipe Marins
The Brazilian bodybuilder has a popular YouTube channel and Instagram page where he breaks down fitness tips, diet hacks, and more.
Marins shared his posing routine at the 2022 Sur Pro Cup in his recent Youtube video:
Currently near the bottom of the 2022 Olympia qualification list with two points, Filipe will use this victory as motivation for better performances in the coming months.
Wellness
Ten wellness athletes took to the stage at the Sur Pro Cup, performing the mandatory poses gracefully and enthralling the audience.
- Winner — Nadia Moreira Santos
- Second Place — Renata Guaraciaba
- Third Place — Karen Aldana Heredia
- Fourth Place — Carolina Santana
- Fifth Place — Gabriela Tavares
- Sixth Place — Abril Valdez
- Seventh Place — Nerilde Garcia Strey
- Eighth Place — Andrea Cisneros
- Ninth Place — Monica Da Silva
- Tenth Place — Daiana Fernandez
Nadia Moreira Santos
The Brazilian IFBB Pro athlete was the clear favorite from the pre-judging rounds. Watch her intense leg workout here.
Renata Guaraciaba
Guaraciaba challenged her fellow Brazilian with her perfect posing and garnered the judges' attention with her striated glutes and hamstrings. She will look to get off the bottom of the Olympia qualification list with a few victories in the coming weeks.
Karen Aldana Heredia
The Argentinian performed well to take third place. She currently works as a personal trainer and wellness posing coach.
Official Scorecards
Classic Physique Division
Wellness Division
Conclusion
2022 Sur Pro Argentina Winners
- Classic Physique: Julian Castano
- Wellness: Nadia Moreira Santos