2022 Legion Sports Fest Bodybuilding Competition Preview

As the race for the 2022 Mr. Olympia qualification nears the finish line, the 2022 Legion Sports Fest will provide a golden chance for many bodybuilding athletes. The 2022 Legion Sports Fest, which will be held at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center in Reno, Nevada between October 7-9, will feature athletes from seven divisions competing for an Olympia qualifying spot.
With the vacancies for the Olympia stage running out, the competition at the 2022 Legion Sports Fest is sure to be exciting. There will be over 120 athletes competing across seven divisions—Men's Open, Classic Physique, Men's Physique, Women's Physique, Bikini, Fitness and Wellness.
While the winner of each division is guaranteed a spot on the Olympia stage, the runners-up through fifth place will earn points according to the Olympia Qualification System:
- Second – 6 points
- Third – 5 points
- Fourth – 4 points
- Fifth – 3 points
With the cut-off date set for November 13, 2022, the top three finishers in each division will qualify for the Olympia. With less than six weeks left until this cutoff, the 2022 Legion Sports Fest is one of the last qualifying competitions left for athletes.
2022 Legion Sports Fest - Divisions and Athlete List
Check out the full roster for all divisions, as well as some of the top competitors to keep an eye on, below.
Men's Open
The division is sure to witness intense competition, with the likes of Justin Rodriguez, Jamie Christian and Tonio Burton going head-to-head. There are a total of 16 athletes in the Open Division:
- Tonio Burton
- Jamie Christian
- Stan de Longeaux
- Rafael Del Real
- Stephen Frazier
- Eiren Gauley
- Carlos Rodriguez Hernandez
- Kenneth Jackson
- Eric Langlois
- An Nguyen
- Jojo Ntiforo
- Jorge Abraham Trejo Reyes
- Carlos Emmanuel Longoria Rodriguez
- Justin Rodriguez
- Pavel Vashchenko
- Todd Whitting
Justin Rodriguez had earlier considered ending his season early, but recently announced a change of plans. The 2021 Indy Pro Winner will look to establish dominance at the 2022 Legion Sports Fest as well. Currently third in overall points, a fifth place would be enough for him to qualify for the Olympia finals.
Jamie Christian, the 6'5" 300 lb giant from the UK, will be looking to make his presence felt. Having taken part in four competitions over four weeks in four different countries, Jamie will have a tough job maintaining his conditioning. He has placed consistently this year - fourth at the Yamamoto Nutrition Pro in Italy, sixth place at the Arnold Classic UK in Birmingham, England, and most recently third at the Yamamoto Pro France contest.
Tonio Burton, who has competed in both the Open and 212 divisions, is sure to be a dark horse at the 2022 Legion Sports Fest. Known for his well-developed traps and neck, Tonio looks poised to cause a big surprise.
Classic Physique
21 athletes will go head-to-head in the classic division.
- Jore Tabet Aleixandre
- Krimo Ammari
- Louiege Bascog
- Miguel Angel Perez Chueca
- Christopher Cox
- William Carswell Jr.
- Rohan Duncan
- Timothy Durning
- Alexander Fong
- Alan Mariano Garcia
- Zanyar Ghaderpour
- Jeff Hallenbeck
- Doug Heron
- Shin Kodama
- Eric Wildberger Lisboa
- Johnny McNeal Jr.
- Phong Nguyen
- Damien Patrick
- Zack Romano
- Beau Santos
- Bryant Carlton Smith
Men’s Physique
21 athletes will be competing for a victory at the 2022 Legion Sports Fest:
- Kim Angel
- Franklin Aribeana
- Thomas Bakke
- Tony Barhoum
- Ike Black
- Tony Chinakwe
- Robert Clark
- Tom Cox
- Erick Espana
- Reuben Glass
- Wilfred Harris
- Ryan Hoffman
- Edward Kaihe
- Brandon Laurent
- Charles Lee
- Adon Marcus
- Jimi Mendizabal
- David Merrill
- Otis Mosely
- Thomas Riley
- Zahid Sahak
- Justo A. Scott Jr.
- Nick Sparkman
- Kai Spencer
- Jimmie Stewart
- Vincent Strange
- Jabbaar Tobias
- Frank Worley
- Franky Yan
Women’s Physique
22 women will compete for the title of most sculpted woman:
- Jonquil Baugh
- Sara Bradley
- Kara Bennitt
- Gessica Campbell
- Tanya Chartrand
- Samaiyah Council
- Lenka Ferencukova
- Susan Graham
- Christina Kremser
- Jodi Marchuck
- Diana Morales
- Heidi Orlando
- Heidi Worrell Osborne
- Karrisa Otero Hardgrove
- Evon Pennington
- Michelle Polanik
- Mary Power
- Diana Schnaidt
- Tracy Smith-Clark
- Sheree Valdez
- Samantha Welden Wiggins
- Brandi Jo Zirkelbach
Bikini
19 athletes will reveal their bikini physiques:
- Maria Acosta
- Ariel Barley
- Elizabeth Carrillo
- Deanna Dang
- Lawna Dunbar
- Alessia Facchin
- Shiho Fukuda
- Wiktoria Gasior
- Michelle Hurst
- Jessica Kavanagh
- Jourdanne Lee
- Kaylin Long
- Ruth Montes
- Jazmine Osborne
- Jessica Perez-Beebe
- Shirleyne Vilanova Petrere
- Alice Rocha
- Liliana Sakhanova
- Elizaveta Shmukler
Fitness
6 athletes will strive to display their skills and fitness :
- Rene Brosch
- Danielle Chikeles
- Anna Chism
- Carolina Frausto
- Kamara Graham
- Tess Mikayla
Wellness
14 wellness athletes will fight for the top position :
- Leticia Allen
- Jessica Alvarado
- Meriane Claire Amba
- Maria Paulette Aranguren
- Emily Azzarello
- Amanda Burnett
- Katherine Lebron
- Mayra Lopez
- Priscilla Lynd
- Veronica Paredes
- Tammy Sievers
- Frida Paulsen Stern
- Amanda Weis
- Judian Winston
Where to livestream the event?
For a bundle price of 49.95$, the entire weekend can be ordered on pay-per-view. For booking tickets and more details, please visit the official website of Legion Sports.