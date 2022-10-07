2022 Legion Sports Fest Bodybuilding Competition Preview

As the race for the 2022 Mr. Olympia qualification nears the finish line, the 2022 Legion Sports Fest will provide a golden chance for many bodybuilding athletes. The 2022 Legion Sports Fest, which will be held at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center in Reno, Nevada between October 7-9, will feature athletes from seven divisions competing for an Olympia qualifying spot.

With the vacancies for the Olympia stage running out, the competition at the 2022 Legion Sports Fest is sure to be exciting. There will be over 120 athletes competing across seven divisions—Men's Open, Classic Physique, Men's Physique, Women's Physique, Bikini, Fitness and Wellness.

While the winner of each division is guaranteed a spot on the Olympia stage, the runners-up through fifth place will earn points according to the Olympia Qualification System:

With the cut-off date set for November 13, 2022, the top three finishers in each division will qualify for the Olympia. With less than six weeks left until this cutoff, the 2022 Legion Sports Fest is one of the last qualifying competitions left for athletes.

2022 Legion Sports Fest - Divisions and Athlete List

Check out the full roster for all divisions, as well as some of the top competitors to keep an eye on, below.

Men's Open

The division is sure to witness intense competition, with the likes of Justin Rodriguez, Jamie Christian and Tonio Burton going head-to-head. There are a total of 16 athletes in the Open Division:

Tonio Burton

Jamie Christian

Stan de Longeaux

Rafael Del Real

Stephen Frazier

Eiren Gauley

Carlos Rodriguez Hernandez

Kenneth Jackson

Eric Langlois

An Nguyen

Jojo Ntiforo

Jorge Abraham Trejo Reyes

Carlos Emmanuel Longoria Rodriguez

Justin Rodriguez

Pavel Vashchenko

Todd Whitting

Justin Rodriguez had earlier considered ending his season early, but recently announced a change of plans. The 2021 Indy Pro Winner will look to establish dominance at the 2022 Legion Sports Fest as well. Currently third in overall points, a fifth place would be enough for him to qualify for the Olympia finals.

Jamie Christian, the 6'5" 300 lb giant from the UK, will be looking to make his presence felt. Having taken part in four competitions over four weeks in four different countries, Jamie will have a tough job maintaining his conditioning. He has placed consistently this year - fourth at the Yamamoto Nutrition Pro in Italy, sixth place at the Arnold Classic UK in Birmingham, England, and most recently third at the Yamamoto Pro France contest.

Tonio Burton, who has competed in both the Open and 212 divisions, is sure to be a dark horse at the 2022 Legion Sports Fest. Known for his well-developed traps and neck, Tonio looks poised to cause a big surprise.

Classic Physique

21 athletes will go head-to-head in the classic division.

Jore Tabet Aleixandre

Krimo Ammari

Louiege Bascog

Miguel Angel Perez Chueca

Christopher Cox

William Carswell Jr.

Rohan Duncan

Timothy Durning

Alexander Fong

Alan Mariano Garcia

Zanyar Ghaderpour

Jeff Hallenbeck

Doug Heron

Shin Kodama

Eric Wildberger Lisboa

Johnny McNeal Jr.

Phong Nguyen

Damien Patrick

Zack Romano

Beau Santos

Bryant Carlton Smith

Men’s Physique

21 athletes will be competing for a victory at the 2022 Legion Sports Fest:

Kim Angel

Franklin Aribeana

Thomas Bakke

Tony Barhoum

Ike Black

Tony Chinakwe

Robert Clark

Tom Cox

Erick Espana

Reuben Glass

Wilfred Harris

Ryan Hoffman

Edward Kaihe

Brandon Laurent

Charles Lee

Adon Marcus

Jimi Mendizabal

David Merrill

Otis Mosely

Thomas Riley

Zahid Sahak

Justo A. Scott Jr.

Nick Sparkman

Kai Spencer

Jimmie Stewart

Vincent Strange

Jabbaar Tobias

Frank Worley

Franky Yan

Women’s Physique

22 women will compete for the title of most sculpted woman:

Jonquil Baugh

Sara Bradley

Kara Bennitt

Gessica Campbell

Tanya Chartrand

Samaiyah Council

Lenka Ferencukova

Susan Graham

Christina Kremser

Jodi Marchuck

Diana Morales

Heidi Orlando

Heidi Worrell Osborne

Karrisa Otero Hardgrove

Evon Pennington

Michelle Polanik

Mary Power

Diana Schnaidt

Tracy Smith-Clark

Sheree Valdez

Samantha Welden Wiggins

Brandi Jo Zirkelbach

Bikini

19 athletes will reveal their bikini physiques:

Maria Acosta

Ariel Barley

Elizabeth Carrillo

Deanna Dang

Lawna Dunbar

Alessia Facchin

Shiho Fukuda

Wiktoria Gasior

Michelle Hurst

Jessica Kavanagh

Jourdanne Lee

Kaylin Long

Ruth Montes

Jazmine Osborne

Jessica Perez-Beebe

Shirleyne Vilanova Petrere

Alice Rocha

Liliana Sakhanova

Elizaveta Shmukler

Fitness

6 athletes will strive to display their skills and fitness :

Rene Brosch

Danielle Chikeles

Anna Chism

Carolina Frausto

Kamara Graham

Tess Mikayla

Wellness

14 wellness athletes will fight for the top position :

Leticia Allen

Jessica Alvarado

Meriane Claire Amba

Maria Paulette Aranguren

Emily Azzarello

Amanda Burnett

Katherine Lebron

Mayra Lopez

Priscilla Lynd

Veronica Paredes

Tammy Sievers

Frida Paulsen Stern

Amanda Weis

Judian Winston

Where to livestream the event?

For a bundle price of 49.95$, the entire weekend can be ordered on pay-per-view. For booking tickets and more details, please visit the official website of Legion Sports.

