Bodybuilders Hunter Labrada and Nick Walker Have Been Working Hard to Get Ready for the 2022 Mr. Olympia

This year’s bodybuilding season will be amazing as the best bodybuilders participate in this year's edition of Mr. Olympia, with contenders like Hunter Labrada and Nick Walker going head-to-head in just a few weeks. In a recent post on Instagram, Hunter Labrada and Nick Walker shared massive physique updates. Nick Walker does not mind training with some of his competition. Hunter Labrada and Nick Walker met up for a short training session a few months ago.

The Men’s Open category is one of the most competitive in the IFBB Pro League. In 2021, Mr. Olympia Mamdouh's Big Ramy Elssbiay was once again crowned the champion for the second year in a row. However, the contest also saw Hunter Labrada and Nick Walker emerge as some of the best contenders.

Hunter Labrada is moving ahead in his preparation for Mr. Olympia 2022. (Image via Instagram)

Hunter Labrada turned in a fourth-place showing in the 2021 Olympia in his second attempt at the marquee event. This year, he will be facing some serious talent, such as rising star Nick Walker. After such a successful 2021 season that included a pair of wins at the New York Pro and the Arnold Classic, Hunter Labrada and Nick Walker showed off some of their latest gains.

Hunter Labrada has maintained the correct schedule this year. In addition to guest appearances at a number of contests, Labrada has been training non-stop. During the training session, it was projected that Hunter Labrada would make evident and meaningful improvements to his overall body.

According to former Mr. Olympia Samir, based on the progress he’s made this year, Hunter Labrada is a definite wild card at 2022 Mr. Olympia. He suggested him not to show any weakness on stage and added that Labrada could separate himself from the rest of the line-up by effective posing.This isn’t the first time Nick Walker and Hunter Labrada have shared physique updates in close proximity to each other. In June, they both gave fans a sneak peek into the off-season progress they made. They both agreed they wanted to encounter each other at Zenith. In addition to training session with Hunter Labrada, Nick Walker is pumped to win the reigning 212 Olympia champion.

Nick Walker and former 212 Olympia winner Kamal Elgargni have joined a number of times to train under a single roof. Kamal Elgargni decided to try competing in the Men’s Open Category earlier this year, but his size held him back from winning. He finished runner-up to Williams at the 2022 Tampa Pro before being placed fourth at the Texas Pro.

Conclusion

It will be an amazing encounter and fans are eagerly waiting to see them on stage in their best condition. Nick Walker and Hunter Labrada share a similar target to dominate at the 2022 Olympia. Nick Walker and Hunter Labrada are on track for a great show in Las Vegas, Nevada, in December.

