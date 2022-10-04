2022 New Zealand Pro Results and Scorecards

The 2022 New Zealand Pro took place on October 1, 2022, in Hamilton, New Zealand and the Men’s Physique division was on full display. In the end, it was Je Endrina who won and was crowned champion. The country's best bodybuiders participate in this particular competition. Je Endrina started competing in 2014 and was finally able to get his ticket to the greatest show of the year. Endrina, who prepared hard for this qualification, projected an impressive package and will now have a chance to compare himself against the best in the world.

Jo Endrina has been consistent in his preparation.(Image via instagram)

The IFBB PRO LEAGUE NZ is an association dedicated to supporting bodybuilding, figure, fitness in New Zealand and promoting a healthy and enjoyable lifestyle for all ages and it helps to give a good platform to the bodybuilders. The IFBB PRO LEAGUE NZ is affiliated with the IFBB PRO LEAGUE.The purpose of the IFBB PRO LEAGUE NZ is to conduct competitions for New Zealand bodybuilders which enable them to be granted the IFBB PRO status and compete against other PRO bodybuilding athletes around the globe. Most importantly, after qualification, it helps to get Mr. Olympia’s platform, the Arnold Classic, and many more amazing IFBB PRO Events!

Hard work is the way to go.(Image via instagram)

Official Score Card of the 2022 New Zealand Pro

Winner — Je Endrina

Second Place — Kurt Dell

Third Place — Luigi Oltean

Fourth Place — Denis Milken

Fifth Place — Ash Mullen

Sixth Place — Luaai Anae

Seventh Place — Luke Thompson

Eighth Place — Wetta Nuuauitia

The event served as a 2022 Mr. Olympia qualifier and had competitors from the Men’s Physique category. The top three Men’s Physique competitors from the previous year’s Olympia contest have been invited back to compete at this year’s contest. As it stands, bodybuilders are running out of time to get their tickets to the biggest show of the year and the qualification deadline for this year’s Olympia contest will expire on November 20, 2022. After a close battle, Je Endrina walked away victorious and got the invitation to compete at the 2022 Mr. Olympia. It was a very close battle among all the bodybuilders. The results of the show have been announced.

2022 New Zealand Pro Official Score Card

Winning not only defines success, but it also defines efforts.(Image via www.ifbbpro.com)

Conclusion

The Men’s Physique category is targeted at men who prefer to develop a less muscular, athletic, and esthetic physique. This particular category is followed by thousands of people. The physique shown by Je Endrina was too amazing as it was loved by the audience at the show. Je Endrina has great potential to unleash in upcoming events. Even in this competition, his physique was in good shape and condition. It is evident that he will fly high in his bodybuilding career.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far