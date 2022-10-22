Nick Walker shows off his impressive arms and chest at the 2022 Mr. Olympia contest prep

Bodybuilder Nick Walker showed off a chest and arm workout that impressed everyone around the world. His training sessions are getting more intense day by day.

He is one of the most hyped pro bodybuilders currently heading towards the 2022 Mr. Olympia. His rise to stardom is well-earned with a massive physique and impressive fifth-place finish at the 2021 Mr. Olympia. Many hope to see him further improve, but a back-and-forth change in coaches has others worried.

Mike O’Hearn talks with Walker about his contest prep, working again with Matt Jansen, and his bodybuilding origins. He is one of the best stars in the bodybuilding industry, which he has become only after putting in a lot of effort in training sessions.

Nick Walker shows off his arms and chest

In a recent Instagram post, Walker showed off his physique. According to him, his strength is where it is required to be at that particular stage in prep. He has switched back to Coach Matt Jansen for the 2022 Olympia Prep.

In the coming days, Jansen plans to have him cut down on carbs and fats. He believes these measures will help him achieve a leaner physique. He trained during the off-season in preparation for his second Olympia.

He’s worked out with top-ranked bodybuilders, some of which include Kamal Elgargni, Brandon Curry, and reigning 212 Olympian Derek Lunsford. He hopes to win ‘as many Arnolds and Olympias as possible for him.

Breakdown of Walker workout below:

Cable Crossovers — 2 working sets 1 set of 10 and second set 20 reps.

Smith Machine Incline Bench Press — 4 sets, 6 reps, one set for 10 reps.

Flat Chest Press Machine – Plate Loaded — 2 working sets of 10 reps.

Pec Dec Flys on Machine — 3 sets of 12 reps and finish with 20 partials.

Dips — 3 sets of 10 to 15 reps

Machine Preacher Curls — 2 sets.

Standing Unilateral Dumbbell Curls — 3 sets of 10 reps

Standing W Bar Cable Curl — 2 working sets.

Standing Dumbbell Lateral Raise — 3 sets

Coaches and bodybuilders have been predicting Mamdouh, Big Ramy, and Elssbiay to do great and impress at the 2022 Olympia. Dennis James is confident that Ramy will be at "best ever." Before ending his off-season, Ramy was touching the scales at a colossal 337 pounds.

Walker won his first IFBB event at the 2021 New York Pro. He predicted that he would win Ohio’s Arnold Classic on his first attempt, a feat he accomplished handily when he defeated runners-up Iain Valliere and Steve Kuclo. He brought that momentum with him to Sin City and earned fifth-place on his debut at 2021 Mr. Olympia.

In February, Walker and Matt Jansen, the coach who guided him to success, split up. Some have speculated that it stemmed from Walker wanting to compete at more pro shows like the 2022 Arnold Classic, which he finally bowed out of in pursuit of a Sandow trophy. Last week, Nick and Jansen reunited.

The last time we saw Walker, he was annihilating a training session. In his most recent workout session, coach Jansen was focusing on his arms and chest during the training.

Conclusion

Nick’s intense Chest and Arms Workout impressed his fans. Time is running out, and his latest training session projects that he’s starting to push the limits of his body and a lot will unleash in upcoming events. With less than 9 weeks until 2022 Olympia, he is planning to bring one of the best physiques of his career to win the show.

