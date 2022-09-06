Bodybuilder Nick Walker’s Shoulder and Arm Workout

Nick Walker aka 'The Mutant' is a professional Open division bodybuilder from the United States.

He won the IFBB Pro card after winning the NPC North American Championships competition in 2020. Walker bagged first place at the second most prestigious bodybuilding event in the world - the Arnold Classic - in 2021. The 28-year-old is currently training for the upcoming 2022 Olympia and is leaving no stone unturned.

The US-based bodybuilder always keeps his fans updated about his diet and fitness schedule. He's quite active on social media when it comes to interacting with fans.

He recently shared his high-intensity arm and shoulder workout on his YouTube channel, where he's seen training with 2019 Olympia champion Kamal Elgargni. This is the seventh training session of Walker’s Olympia preparation series.

On that note, here's a look at his shoulder and arm routine:

Nick Walker’s Shoulder Routine

Single Arm Cable Lateral Raise

Nick Walker started his shoulder workout with a single-arm cable lateral raise to target his lateral deltoid head. This movement can also be used as a warm-up exercise for the shoulders.

After doing a few sets of this exercise with moderate weights and controlled motions, Walker switches to heavier sets to perform a few more reps.

Standing Dumbbell Lateral Raise

Walker cranks out a few good reps for this exercise that targets the lateral head of his deltoids and also helps develop broader and stronger shoulders.

It isolates the lateral head and works on each muscle separately.

Seated Shoulder Press on Iso-lateral Plate-loaded Machine

Nick Walker performs this exercise with a heavy weight and progressive overload principle.

The seated shoulder press reduces the need to use the core, as the back muscles are supported against the back pad throughout the exercise. As the iso-lateral machine works independently, it eliminates the risk of injury and also prevents strength imbalance between muscles.

Walker goes through some heavy sets of this exercise before moving to his next workout.

Reverse Pec Deck Fly

Nick Walker targets his rear deltoids by performing the reverse pec deck fly. As the rear deltoids are quite tough to activate compared to the lateral and front deltoids, the IFBB Pro bodybuilder performs this movement with a small modification.

Instead of sitting straight, Walker leans his chest against the pad and positions both legs straight. He finishes a few reps and sets of this exercise before proceeding to the last exercise of his shoulder routine.

Chest-supported Dumbbell Lateral Raise

This exercise enables the rear and lateral deltoids to work together and also engages the trapezius muscles.

Walker performs a few sets of this exercise to wrap up his shoulder routine.

Nick Walker’s Arm Workout Routine

The New Jersey-based professional bodybuilder believes that his arms work best with high-volume exercises using moderate weights.

Here’s his arms workout routine:

Rope Push-down

Walker starts his arms training with rope push-downs as a warm-up for his elbow joints. Warming up the joints is crucial to remain pain free and injury free.

After performing a few sets of rope push-downs, Walker moves to the next workout, which features seated dips.

Seated Dips on Plate-loaded Machine

The bodybuilder next performs dips. He does this exercise on a plate-loaded machine with the overload principle and quickly switches to the next exercise.

Overhead Cable Triceps Extension

For this exercise, Walker uses a cable machine and performed some good sets.

With this workout, he wraps up his arm routine.

Takeaway

So, that was all about Nick Walker’s arms and shoulder routine he's currently following as part of his Olympia preparations.

At the end of his latest training video, the bodybuilder gave an update about his diet, saying that he has increased his appetite tremendously during the off-season. He's working hard to get lean by making some changes to his everyday meals. Walker also said that training with Kamal Elgargni has made his workout sessions more fun and challenging.

Watch Nick Walker's arm and shoulder training preparations for the Olympia 2022 here.

