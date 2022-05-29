7 Best Ab Workouts for Female Bodybuilders

Ab workouts are important, especially for bodybuilders, as they strengthen the core, and a strong core is every bodybuilder’s powerhouse. A strengthened core prevents injuries, promotes stability and balance, and improves overall athletic performance.

When it comes to ab workouts for female bodybuilders, though, it’s not just about planks and toe touch. In fact, doing exercises using different equipment and weights and specifically targeting the entire abdominal area are incredible ways of working the core and achieving those six-pack abs.

There are a few workouts to target the abs that not only work at the core but also ensures that every muscle in the female bodybuilder’s abdominal area gets the right attention it needs.

Ab workouts for female bodybuilders

1) Kettlebell Russian twist

How to perform?

Begin the exercise by sitting on a flat surface or an exercise mat, with your legs together and knees bent.

Firmly hold a kettlebell straight in front of you by its horns. Keep your elbows bent.

Lift both your feet off the mat, and balance your body onto your tailbone.

Slowly twist to your left, and touch the kettlebell to the mat. Simultaneously twist to your right, and keep repeating the move by alternating sides.

When twisting your body, make sure to move your abs and the kettlebell side to side and not your arms.

Here’s a video of the Kettlebell Russian twist for reference:

2) Flutter kicks

How to perform?

Lie down on an exercise mat on your back.

Keep your arms on your sides and palms straight on the floor. Your legs should be extended in front of you.

Keeping your back firmly pressed into the exercise mat, raise both your legs till your feet are above the floor.

Raise one leg, and lower the other simultaneously, and reverse the movement.

Keep alternating your legs, and repeat the exercise at a controlled pace.

Here’s a video of flutter kicks for reference:

3) Spider Man plank

How to perform?

Start by getting into a plank position, with your toes and forearms resting on the floor.

Make sure your elbows are directly under your shoulders and your body is in a straight line.

Bring your right knee and your foot forward and to the sides.

Pause, and hold the position for two to five seconds, and return to the initial position.

Repeat the exercise on the other side.

Keep alternating, and complete the desired number of repetitions.

Here’s a video of Spider Man plank for reference:

4) Decline Crunches

How to perform?

Keep a bench at about 30-degree decline position. You may increase or decrease the angle of the bench, as per your comfort and fitness level.

Lie down on the bench on your back, and secure your legs on the ankle pads.

Keep your hands to the sides of your head, and breathe easily.

Begin the crunch by contracting your abs.

Use your abs, and lift your torso towards your thighs for maximum ab engagement.

Keep in mind that at the top position of this exercise, your chest should always come near your knees.

Hold the position, and lower your torso back.

Take another deep breath, and repeat the move.

Here’s a video of the Decline Crunches for reference:

5) Ab roll out with stability ball

How to perform?

Kneel on the floor. For extra support and cushioning, you can also use an exercise mat.

Place a stability ball in front of you. Make sure the ball is within your arm’s reach.

Make a loose fist from your hand, and place them on the ball. Also, your forearm should be on the ball.

Your elbows should bend at a 90-degrees angle, and your body should be in a straight line, with your back absolutely in a straight line.

Start to slowly roll the ball forward with your hands, and let your body and arms straighten out. This movement needs to be done at a slow and controlled pace to keep your body perfectly balanced.

Extend the rolling movement as far as you can, and make sure your chest touches the ball.

Hold the position, and pause for a few seconds.

Reverse the movement gently by rolling the stability ball back to its initial position.

Keep your core muscles tight throughout the exercise so that your hips don’t fall out.

Here’s a video of the Ab roll out with stability ball for reference:

6) Hanging leg raises

How to perform?

Start by grabbing a pull barb, and lower your body into a dead hang.

Keep your legs extended straight out, and pull your pelvis slightly.

Engage your core, and raise both your legs till your thighs get perpendicular to your torso.

Pull your body up, and slowly lower it down to the starting position.

Here’s a video of Hanging leg raises for reference:

7) Woodchops

How to perform?

Set the cable to its highest pulley position.

Keeping your side to the cable, hold the handle with one hand, and slightly step away from the machine.

Make sure you are standing straight, with your feet at a shoulder-width distance.

Reach up with your unengaged hand to hold the same handle.

With your arms fully extended towards the machine, pull the handle gently down and across your body to the side of your front knee. Simultaneously rotate your torso.

Bend your knees, and rotate your back foot, and return to the initial position in a controlled manner.

Here’s a video of Woodchops for reference:

Bottom line

If you’ve had any surgery or injury to your leg or abdominal muscles in the past, consult a doctor before attempting any ab workouts.

Moreover, if you experience any pain or tension in your ab area while performing any of the above-mentioned exercises, stop immediately, and continue after a while. If the pain persists, seek medical attention immediately.

