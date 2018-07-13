5 Powerful Cable Exercises for Stronger & Chiselled Chest

Cable crossovers are great for stronger pecs

The cable machine is often overlooked in favour of weights while performing chest exercises in the gym. However, what many people fail to realise is that the cable machine and the cable chest exercises are almost as good as free weight exercises when it comes to developing the upper and lower pectoral muscles.

Just by adjusting the resistance and changing the position of the pulleys, one could versatility tune the machine to target different regions of the chest, making it a great piece of equipment for both beginners and experienced professionals.

Nevertheless, do not neglect the free weight exercises as they play a crucial role in developing the stabilisation muscles. It is best to complement the free weight exercises with cable chest workouts for maximum efficiency.

Let us not wait any longer and look closer at the chest workout tips that you could add to your workout routine for a strong chest.

#1 Cable Crossover

The standard cable crossover is a wonderful exercise that should be on the list of every fitness enthusiast. It not only aids in building the upper pectoral muscles but also activates the deltoids and triceps.

Instructions

Step 1: Select the appropriate resistance and hold the high pulleys in both the hands. Have a firm grip with the palms facing towards the body. Ensure that the arms are parallel to the ground during the entire duration of the exercise.

Step 2: Take a step forward and pull the handles towards the centre in a smooth arc motion while keeping a straight back. Bend the whole torso forward using your hips for proper form.

Step 3: Hold the contraction for a moment and return to the initial position.

Repeat the exercise for the recommended number of times.

Important tip: Do not use momentum to return the handles to the initial position. Focus on a smooth motion to target the pectorals with greater accuracy.

Next up: Cable Chest Press