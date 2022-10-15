Nick Walker Hits a Huge Deadlift for Reps During Contest Prep for 2022 Mr. Olympia

In a recent video shared in social media, bodybuilder Nick Walker annihilated a huge deadlift for reps nine weeks from 2022 Mr. Olympia. This year’s Mr. Olympia preparations are in the intense mode and so are Nick Walker's training sessions. Fans and followers are predicting Nick Walker’s second Olympia appearance this coming December. In 2021, he managed to win in a row at the New York Pro and the Arnold Classic. After his win in New York, Nick Walker was invited to compete at the 2021 Olympia, bodybuilding’s most vital show of the year. Nick Walker wrapped up a historic season with a fifth-place finish.

Despite taking time away to build his huge physique, Nick Walker remained busy throughout the current bodybuilding season. During the off-season, he’s pushed the speed with reigning 212 Olympia winner Derek Lunsford as well as Kamal Elgargni, who tested the waters in the Men’s Open category earlier this year.

Nick and his former coach Matt Jansen were seen together. This came after reigning two-time Mr. Olympia Big Ramy continued to turn heads with a series of good physique updates. He also shared his weight, which is around 152 kg.

Nick Walker Shows Off His Strength in Training Session

Nick Walker announced on Instagram that this was his second time deadlifting in a year. The lift was performed using wrist wraps and a weightlifting belt for a total of 10 reps during the training session.

With the 2022 Mr. Olympia around the corner, bodybuilding veterans and figure heads have been giving out their ideas for the Men’s Open category. The general consensus among the bodybuilding industry is that Big Ramy will win his third title. However, eight-time Mr. Olympia Ronnie Coleman believes Nick Walker and Derek Lunsford will be wild cards ahead of the show. Newcomer Andrew Jack has already made a good impression in the league after winning two contests in a row this year. Cutler contends that if Andrew Jack brings up his back, he’ll beat everyone in Las Vegas.

Meanwhile, Efferding is among the strongest deadlifters, having lifted a total of 1,010 kg raw in 2011 in the Raw category. Slovakia’s Michal Krizo is another great bodybuilder, who many believe to be a big threat. In fact, former Mr. Olympia Samir Bannout discussed that Slovakia’s Michal Krizo has bigger arms and better V-tapers compared with Nick Walker. Bannout is confident that Krizo will win Olympia in his debut should he qualify before the deadline, November 20, 2022. Rival Hunter Labrada is on the same quest as Nick Walker. Labrada narrowly defeated Walker at Olympia last year when he was placed fourth. Hunter Labrada, the son of bodybuilding Hall of Famer Lee Labrada, has added mass and muscle density to his chest.

Conclusion

For the entire season, it seems that when Labrada shares a physique update, Nick Walker follows suit. Whether it’s the off-season or contest prep, both bodybuilders will keep followers updated on their progress. They trained together months ago and made it clear that they intend to face off in total competitive spirit. Bodybuilder Ronnie Coleman, who has been an eight-time Mr. Olympia, also highlighted their heavy deadlifts in training sessions.

