The 2022 Biowell Warsaw Pro took place at MCER Entertainment Center on Sunday, October 23. It served as a qualifier for the Men's Physique and Bikini Divisions of the 2022 Mr. Olympia, which is scheduled for later this year.

Featuring 36 athletes from 15 countries, the Biowell Warsaw Pro was one of the last qualifying events before the Mr. Olympia competition. The deadline for the Olympia qualification ends on November 20. The much awaited Mr. Olympia Finals will take place at the Zappos Theater inside the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino from December 15–18, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The month of October saw athletes compete in over ten bodybuilding contests to qualify for Mr. Olympia — the most notable being Vancity Showdown, Legion Sports Fest, Amateur Olympia Italy, Yamamoto France Pro, Sur Pro Cup, San Francisco Pro, Hurricane Pro, San Antonio Pro and the Tsunami Pro.

2022 Biowell Warsaw Pro Results - Complete Breakdown

Men's Physique

Eighteen athletes went head-to-head in an epic competition.

First Place — Sidy Pouye — Winner

Second Place — Furkan Er

Third Place — Abisai Pietersz

Fourth Place — Mohamed Magdy

Fifth Place — Andrea Mosti

Sixth Place — Lukasz Drygiel

Seventh Place — Miroslav Juricek

Eighth Place — Mauro Fialho

Ninth Place — Oskar Tchorzewski

Tenth Place — Rafal Zabawa

Sidy Pouye

The Spaniard is a rising figure in the men's Physique division. At the Biowell Warsaw Pro, he stood head and shoulders above the rest of the competition, showcasing a well-proportioned physique, impeccable posing, and crisp conditioning.

He's also the first athlete of Senegalese origin to grace the Olympia stage. He recently secured second at the Yamamoto France Pro, behind Emile Walker. Coached by Giuseppe Romano, Sidy will look to crack the top six at his first Olympia.

Furkan Er

The Turkish athlete narrowly missed out on the top spot. After starting bodybuilding in 2010, Furkan won his first competition, the Turkey Bodybuilding Championship, in 2016. That same year, he came first at the IFBB European Championship in Spain.

In 2019, he earned his pro card by winning the IFBB Diamond Cup held in Macedonia.

He finished second at his first pro show at the 2021 Romania Pro. A social media star, Furkan has close to 200K followers on Instagram. He's second in the Olympia qualification standings for Men's Physique, behind American Reuben Glass.

Bikini

Eighteen lovely ladies took to the stage at the 2022 Biowell Warsaw Pro.

First Place — Valerya Fedorenko — Winner

Second Place — Stine Hansen

Third Place — Ezter Oczella

Fourth Place — Zsofia Reka Molnar

Fifth Place — Liliana Sakhanova

Sixth Place — Sara Lujza Rogacsi

Seventh Place — Nora Arvay

Eighth Place — Anastazja Biedka

Ninth Place — Renata Nowak

Tenth Place — Anna Setlak

Valerya Fedorenko

The 25-year-old Ukranian qualified for her first Olympia with a victory here. She has been working out for nine years and won her pro card in 2022 by winning the Amateur Olympia (Eastern Europe). The 2022 Biowell Warsaw Pro is also her first competition after winning the pro card.

For more details regarding her diet, competition prep, and coaching services, you can visit her YouTube Channel or official website.

Stine Hansen

The Danish athlete has been competing since 2018. She recently finished second at the Tsunami Nutrition Pro in Rome, Italy. She's second in the Olympia qualification standings behind Jodie Yuncker from the USA.

2022 Biowell Warsaw Pro Scorecards

2022 Biowell Warsaw Pro Men's Physique Division Scorecard

2022 Biowell Warsaw Pro Bikini Division Scorecard

Summary

Men’s Physique: Sidy Pouye

Sidy Pouye Bikini: Valerya Fedorenko

