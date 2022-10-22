Bodybuilding enthusiasts have been keeping an eye on Michal Krizo for a while. The 6'1', 131-kg Slovakian earned his IFBB Pro card with a dominating win at the 2022 Amateur Olympia Italy. This victory is only his first step toward the 2022 Olympics, as Michal Krizo has announced plans to compete at the upcoming EVLS Prague Pro, a pro show that, if he wins, will qualify him to the next round. The 2022 Olympia will take place at the beautiful Venetian Expo and Convention Center from December 15–18 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The EVLS Prague Pro will be held at the Hotel Hilton in Pobrezni, Prague on October 29. Athletes will compete in six categories: Men's Open, 212, Classic Physique, Men's Physique, Women's Bikini, and Women's Wellness. Michal Krizo will have his hands full with competitors such as Jan Turek, Pavel Beran, Enrico Hoffman, Milan Sadek, and Tomas Tabaciar. With the cut-off date set for November 20, 2022, Krizo will be looking to win the event and earn a spot on the Mr. Olympia stage in 2022.

Michal Krizo Shares Latest Physique Update

Michal made it clear in an Instagram post on October 21, a week before the EVLS Prague Pro, why he is the top contender going into the event. Compared to his Amateur Olympia outing two weeks ago, Krizo already appears to have made striking changes in conditioning, especially in his mid-section.

Serbian bodybuilder Milos Sarcev left glowing comments under Krizo's Instagram post. He said,

"Conditioning is becoming - next level! Super thin skin 🙌."

Sarcev, a Serbian professional bodybuilder and former Mr. Universe winner, is Krizo's current coach. Milos has been helping Michal put on mass on his weak points, specifically targeting his back and shoulders.

Ronnie Coleman, a former 8-time consecutive Olympia Champion, had earlier advised Krizo to bulk up his chest, back, and V-taper. The former's suggestion appears to have fired up Michal Krizo. In a video shared on his official YouTube channel, Krizo crushed a chest-focused workout under the guidance of coach, Alexander Hlobik at the 365 Gym in Topolcany, Slovakia.

The full list of exercises is given below:

With the 2022 Olympia fast approaching, Krizo has already made detailed plans regarding his future in the IFBB. He intends to place in the top 10 this year after qualifying for the 2022 Olympia by claiming the title at the 2022 EVLS Prague Pro. Krizo then plans to crack the coveted top six in 2023.

More about Michal Krizo

Despite only recently making the switch from the IFBB Elite Pro League to the NPC, Michal Krizo is a seasoned veteran with a plethora of wins under his wing, including:

2021, Mr. Universe Elite Pro, Men’s Bodybuilding, 1st

2021, Arnold Classic Europe Elite Pro, Men’s

Bodybuilding – over 95 kg, 1st

2021, Siberian Power Show Pro Elite, Men’s Bodybuilding, 1st

2020, Arnold Classic Europe Elite Pro, Men’s Bodybuilding, 1st

2019, Elite Pro Cancun, Men’s Bodybuilding, 1st

2019, Arnold Classic Europe Elite Pro, Men’s Bodybuilding, 1st

2019, Arnold Classic Africa Elite Pro, Men’s Bodybuilding – over 90 kg, 1st

2019, Elite Pro Malta, Men’s Bodybuilding, 1st

2018, IFBB Elite Pro World Championship Benidorm, Men’s Bodybuilding – open, 1st

2018, IFBB Elite Pro Arnold Classic Europe, Men’s Bodybuilding, 1st

2018, IFBB Elite Pro Austria, Men’s Bodybuilding, 1st

2018, IFBB Elite Pro Czechia, Men’s Bodybuilding, 1st

2018, IFBB, Elite Pro Spain, Men’s Bodybuilding, 1st

2017, IFBB (Amateur), EVLS Prague, Men’s Bodybuilding – over 100 kg, 1st

The strength community has welcomed him with open arms. Jay Cutler, the former 4-time Mr. Olympia champion, has said that Krizo has the "craziest arms" he has ever seen and that Krizo's muscle fibres are unlike anything in today's generation.

Cutler had stated,

"If this Krizo guy can get in the mix, I’m telling you… he’s the real deal. I’m excited. It’s going to be one of the most competitive Olympias in years”

According to Jay, Michal Krizo can "upset a lot of people" in the Men’s Open class, such as Nick Walker, Hunter Labrada, and Brandon Curry, if he keeps up his phenomenal shape and structure.

Krizo is also being compared to other rising stars in the Men's Open division such as Nick Walker and Blessing Awodibu. After Walker won the 2021 Arnold Classic, Krizo complimented Nick on his conditioning but disregarded him as a serious competitor due to a lack of symmetry. The 1983 Mr. Olympia winner Samir Bannout opined that Michal Krizo has bigger arms and a better v-taper than Walker.

The 32-year-old Krizo is married to Daniela, and the couple has three children together.

