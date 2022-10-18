Four-time Mr. Olympia Jay Cutler surprised the bodybuilding community by flaunting an impressive physique. At the age of 49, when most bodybuilders are plagued by injuries and slowly losing their hard-earned physiques, Jay proved why he is an absolute champion. After an intense chest workout with YouTuber and fitness model Lexx Little, Jay Cutler took to the posing room to reveal a ripped and veiny physique.

Jay Cutler Shows Off Ripped Physique At 49

On October 14, Jay did an intense chest workout with fitness influencer Lexx Little at the Golds Gym, Venice. Jay took the 21-year-old through five exercises, staying between 8-12 reps and training to complete failure.

During the workout, Jay Cutler and Lexx Little headed to the posing room for a quick posing session. When Jay Cutler showcased his posing, bodybuilding fans were enthralled. The 49-year-old had an impressive physique with superior muscle quality and vascularity.

He guided the younger athlete through a few routine poses, and topped off the video by flexing his striated and well-developed quads. You can find details of his current leg day routine here.

Will Jay Cutler Make an Olympia Comeback?

With Mr. Olympia President Jake Wood confirming that the Masters Olympia will return in 2023, all eyes will be on Jay to make his long-awaited return to the bodybuilding stage.

The Masters Olympia has been conducted only ten times and was stopped in 2012. The winners over the years were:

1994 — Robby Robinson

1995 — Sonny Schmidt

1996 - 2001 — Vince Taylor

2002 — Don Youngblood

2003 — Claude Groulx

2012 — Dexter Jackson

Jay Cutler had earlier revealed that he was planning to achieve the best and healthiest version of his physique at age 50. With his current physique update, Jay looks capable of reaching the spot at the 2023 Masters Olympia, provided he decides to compete. Although Jay has not revealed any formal plans to compete, bodybuilding fans across the globe will be looking forward to his return.

Jay Cutler is best known for his insane determination and work-ethic during his rivalry with eight-time Mr. Olympia champion Ronnie "The King" Coleman. The two legends battled for a decade, pushing the mass-monster era of bodybuilding to the extreme.

During his peak, Jay had an impressive string of victories, including:

1993 NPC Iron Bodies Invitational – Teenage & Men's Heavyweight

1993 NPC Teen Nationals – Heavyweight

1995 NPC U.S. Tournament of Champions – Men's Heavyweight and Overall

2000 IFBB Night of Champions

2002 Arnold Classic

2003 Arnold Classic

2003 Ironman Pro Invitational

2003 San Francisco Pro Invitational

2003 Dutch Grand Prix.

2003 British Grand Prix

2004 Arnold Classic

2006 Austrian Grand Prix

2006 Romanian Grand Prix

2006 Dutch Grand Prix

2006 Mr. Olympia

2007 Mr. Olympia

2009 Mr. Olympia

2010 Mr. Olympia

After a devastating loss against Dexter Jackson in 2008, Jay Cutler became the first bodybuilder in Mr. Olympia history to reclaim his title. He revealed an astounding physique during the championship, blowing past his competition and performing the iconic "quad stomp." His powerful quadriceps won him numerous shows, and they still look mighty impressive at 49!

Back then, Jay weighed almost 300 lbs in the off-season and 260 lbs on stage and possessed a gargantuan, muscle-bound physique that could have potentially caused long-lasting harm to his health. Since his retirement in 2013, Jay has been focusing on getting his bodyweight down to a healthy level.

At 5'9", Jay is still an absolute unit weighing around 225 lbs. He continues to train hard, regularly collaborating with various YouTubers and younger bodybuilders. Jay Cutler is one of the few bodybuilding legends that walked off into the sunset without any major injuries or health issues.

What is even stronger than Jay's physique is his mentality, one that has made his net worth $30 million through various successful enterprises, including his clothing and supplement line on his official website, seminars, as well as YouTube and Instagram content. He is regularly featured on podcasts, workout videos and documentaries. Despite his retirement ten years ago, Jay still plays an active role in the bodybuilding community, and regularly mentors younger athletes.

