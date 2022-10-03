"Why Do I Like Training More Than Ever Now?” Jay Cutler Shares His Go-To Workout for Leg Days

Jay Cutler, one of the most accomplished Men's Open bodybuilders to compete in the sport, has received praise for his dedication to maintaining a healthy lifestyle in retirement. Renowned for his epic competition with Ronnie Coleman, Cutler is a four-time Mr. Olympia.

Jay Cutler is one of the more forthcoming sportspeople and isn't afraid to share his journey with the public. During his illustrious career as an IFBB Pro, Cutler acknowledged that he needed to consume more than 140 eggs every week to maintain his lean physique.

Jay Cutler has provided fans with some insight into the cycle he used during his career despite the sensitive matter. The legendary bodybuilder may have put away his posing trunks, but that hasn't prevented him from getting the most out of his workouts.

Cutler recently released a series of strenuous leg exercises to help develop the glutes, hamstrings, and quadriceps.

Jay Cutler Leg Day Workout

At The Lift Factory Gym in Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 25, 2022, four-time Mr. Olympia champion Jay Cutler uploaded a fresh workout video to his YouTube page. The workout included 13 different exercises that targeted the delts, quadriceps, and hamstrings.

The following is a list of all the exercises featured in Cutler's video:

Seated Machine Curl: Cutler enjoys beginning with seated machine curls as a warm-up exercise. During this workout, he performed one set with 14 repetitions.

Dumbbell Stiff Leg Deadlift: Dumbbell stiff leg deadlifts are a favorite exercise of Jay Cutler's for the second workout because they challenge his hamstrings and glutes while "taking the lower back out of it." He performs one set of 10 repetitions.

Lying Leg Curl: The former Mr. Olympia performs a single set of 10 repetitions for the majority of the exercises in this leg day regimen.

Leg Extension Machine: Cutler claims that when he moves the machine as far back as it goes, he receives more benefits from his leg extensions. Four sets of this exercise, with 10 to 12 reps each, were completed.

Leg Press Machine: For one of the most difficult exercises, Cutler uses the leg press machine for two sets, the first set having 15 reps, and the last set has 8 reps.

Barbell Squat: Without squats, leg day wouldn't be complete, so Cutler selected a barbell variation. During his singles set, he completed 15 reps.

Glute Ham Raise: Despite having a full schedule, Cutler finds inspiration by working hard in the gym to strengthen his legs, which he considers to be the "hardest body portion to train." He performed one set of 10 repetitions to complete the exercise.

In the video, Jay Cutler can be heard saying, “We don’t miss guys. We don’t miss no matter what. I was up at 4 this morning. I ate at 11. My live was at 10, so I actually ate at 9:30. Then, I didn’t eat again until 3:15. You know, you’re tired, you’re hungry. You know, I’ve been greeting all day, kind of just appreciation. What’s more motivating right, I had to hit the gym. I hit the hardest body part to train, legs. Even though it was an abbreviated workout for me, I only did four exercises. I love it man. Why do I like training more than ever now?”

Cutler still holds a prominent position in bodybuilding despite having left the sport professionally. The 49-year-old hasn't slowed down at all and frequently lets fans in on his workouts. Cutler claims that since retiring, training has resembled meditation more.

Wrapping Up

The fitness industry is pleased with Cutler's workout plans. Leg day is one of the most feared body parts to train, so it's always beneficial to observe how the accomplished bodybuilder conducts the exercise. It seems Cutler still has plenty of potential left after nailing several leg exercises.

Poll : 0 votes