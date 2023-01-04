Bodybuilder banned for life after kicking his prize off stage at BABF National Bodybuilding Championships 

Bodybuilding is a tough sport. The sport contains many grueling routines, including workouts, diets, and not to forget the pre-competition water cut to give the muscles maximum definition. Emotions on stage usually run high, but as in any sport, the athletes are expected to act professionally, especially in a scenario that sees them finish in a not-so-ideal position.

Bangladeshi bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo did not take his second-place finish lightly. The professional bodybuilder competed in the BABF National Bodybuilding Championships 2022 that took place on December 23, 2022. His physique seemed phenomenal, but the judges scored it differently and placed him second. Enraged by his loss, Shuvo tossed his prize (a blender) into the air before kicking it off-stage. In an unfortunate turn of events, the Bangladesh Bodybuilding Federation have banned him for life for his reaction.

In a video that appeared on Instagram, the exact moment the results were announced can be seen. Shuvo looked visibly distraught and the winner looked relieved. After the announcement, Shuvo seemed absolutely uninterested in receiving his prize and posing alongside the organizers for some photographs. He then tossed his prize up in the air before kicking it off stage.

Bodybuilder banned for life

While Shuvo's antics were clearly unsportsmanlike, he later took to the media to clarify that he was not upset with receiving a blender, but rather with the corruption that exists within the Bangladesh Bodybuilding Federation.

"This was a kick at corruption. Any kind of corruption in any place in our country. Even a child could tell the difference in physique between me and the winner. However, I would like to apologise for my reaction, because without context, it looks unpleasant for a sportsperson to do that."

The Bangladesh Bodybuilding Federation, after consulting with IFBB, announced his lifetime ban from competitions on December 25. However, later on, more footage was unveiled.

Crowd reaction and the reason for the ban

The ban was not well received by the public, who thought Shuvo clearly had better conditioning. The BBF, on their official Facebook page, posted a video showing Shuvo doing some pretty vile actions with the trophy and medal he received, and stated that this was the real reason for the ban.

One of the judges on the panel, a former bodybuilder himself, commented on Shuvo's reaction and his subsequent ban after the fact. Speaking to the Dhaka Tribune, the former bodybuilder said:

"I have been in this sport for 32 years now but never saw such an incident before. There was a better player than him. There were 12 judges who picked their best and he just got fewer votes. There is win and loss in sport and one has to accept it, but he wasn’t able to hold his anger. I know him for a long time. I liked him. He had a promising future, but he just ruined his career with this incident. I feel bad for him because I could never imagine he could act like this."

Shuvo receiving a lifetime ban for kicking his prize off stage is arguably excessive, but for the vile actions that followed afterwards, the ban cannot be argued against.

Hopefully, he learns his lesson and returns to the stage (if the opportunity presents itself) a changed man.

