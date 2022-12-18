Mr Olympia 2022 prize money breakdown: How much does winner of each category win?

The Sandow Trophy is the dream of every bodybuilder around the globe. Another dream that comes with the trophy is the right to be called Mr Olympia. The 2022 version of the competition came to an end on Sunday with the winners of each division being crowned.

Here we take a look at what the winners received in cash, along with the title and the trophy for each division in the competition.

Mr Olympia Men's Open

The most awaited event over the four days ended with Iranian giant Hadi Choopan grabbing the first place convincingly over former champion Mamdouh 'Big Ramy' Elssbiay. The latter gave everyone a shock when he finished fifth.

Big Ramy finished behind former 212 winner Derek Lunsford, Nick Walker, and Brandon Curry, who finished second, third, and fourth, respectively.

The prize pool for the Men's Open is the largest among all the competitions in the 2022 Mr Olympia with a majority of the overall budget being set aside for it. Here is the breakdown of the victors and how much they won.

Winner — Hadi Choopan ($400,000)

— Hadi Choopan ($400,000) Second Place — Derek Lunsford ($150,000)

Third Place — Nick Walker ($100,000)

Fourth Place — Brandon Curry ($40,000)

Fifth Place — Big Ramy ($35,000)

Classic Physique

Perhaps the second-most anticipated event at the 2022 Mr Olympia, the Classic Physique Olympia, hosts some of the most well-structured and defined bodies in the world. It is a perfect platform that displays muscle, balance, and grace.

The competition was made famous by the former and current champion Chris Bumstead. He comfortably won the competition this year again, making it his fourth straight victory. Although the competition is gaining rapid popularity, it is nowhere close to the main event.

Winner — Chris Bumstead ($50,000)

— Chris Bumstead ($50,000) Second Place — Ramon Rocha Querioz ($20,000)

Third Place — Urs Kalecinski ($10,000)

Fourth Place — Breon Ansley ($6,000)

Fifth Place — Mike Sommerfeld ($4,000)

212 and Men's Physique

The 212 had an empty spot at the top with former champion Derek Lunsford giving it a go for the Men's Open title. Shaun Clarida became a two-time champion as he took the opportunity and won the 212 at the 2022 Mr Olympia.

The Men's Physique Olympia title was grabbed by Erin Banks in an upset victory over the former champion Brandon Hendrickson.

The two competitions saw a similar prize pool as the Classic Physique division.

212

Winner — Shaun Clarida ($50,000)

Second Place — Angel Calderon Frias ($20,000)

Third Place — Kamal Elgargni ($10,000)

Fourth Place — Ahmad Ashkanani ($6,000)

Fifth Place — Oleh Kryvyi ($4,000)

Men's Physique

Winner — Erin Banks ($50,000)

— Second Place — Brandon Hendrickson ($20,000)

Third Place — Diogo Montenegro ($10,000)

Fourth Place — Charjo Grant ($6,000)

Fifth Place — Edvan Palmeira ($4,000)

Rest of the divisions at Mr Olympia

Every event at the 2022 Mr Olympia was a thing of beauty. We have listed the prize money for the rest of the divisions here.

Ms Olympia

Winner — Andrea Shaw ($50,000)

Second Place — Angela Yeo ($20,000)

Third Place — Helle Trevino ($12,000)

Fourth Place — Margie Martin ($7,000)

Fifth Place – Branka Njegovic ($6,000)

Figure Olympia

Winner — Cydney Gillon ($50,000)

Second Place — Jessica Reyes Padilla ($20,000)

Third Place — Lola Montez ($12,000)

Fourth Place – Jossie Alarcon Becerra ($7,000)

Fifth Place — Natalia Soltero ($6,000)

Fitness Olympia

Winner — Missy Truscott ($50,000)

Second Place — Jaclyn Baker ($20,000)

Third Place — Ariel Khadr ($12,000)

Fourth Place — Sara Kovach ($7,000)

Fifth Place – Michelle Fredua-Mensah ($6,000)

Women’s Physique

Winner — Natalia Abraham Coelho ($50,000)

Second Place — Sarah Villegas ($20,000)

Third Place — Brooke Walker ($12,000)

Fourth Place — Barbara Menage ($7,000)

Fifth Place – Ivie Rhein ($6,000)

Wellness Olympia

Winner — Francielle Mattos ($50,000)

Second Place — Isabelle Nunes ($20,000)

Third Place — Angela Borges ($12,000)

Fourth Place — Kassandra Gillis ($7,000)

Fifth Place — Rayane Fogal de Souza Santana ($6,000)

Bikini

Winner — Maureen Blanquisco ($50,000)

Second Place — Jennifer Dorie ($20,000)

Third Place — Ashley Kaltwasser ($12,000)

Fourth Place — Daraja Hill ($7,000)

Fifth Place — Lauralie Chapados ($6,000)

