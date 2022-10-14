Bodybuilder Derek Lunsford Shares a Shoulder and Traps Workout in Prep for the 2022 Olympia

Bodybuilder Derek Lunsford is training with great intensity and determination to make his Men’s Open category debut at the 2022 Olympia a memorable affair. Derek Lunsford is the reigning 212 Olympia champion and has competed in the 212 category since achieving his IFBB Pro card. The 29-year-old remained among the top numbers on the 212 Olympia roster for half a decade before finally dethroning former champion Shaun Clarida at the 2021 Mr. Olympia. While he would have entered the 2022 Olympia as a champion, Derek Lunsford’s coach Hany Rambod and Olympia president Dan Solomon expressed concerns over his ability to make weight for the category.

The reigning Olympia 212 champion entered the competition prep for the 2022 Olympia back in August, but there was some ambiguity surrounding the category that Derek Lunsford would be competing in. However, the Olympia management accepted his special invitation request to compete in the Open category. This development has received a mixed response from the bodybuilding industry. Bodybuilder legend Samir Bannout opined that Derek Lunsford has the great potential to crack the top numbers in the competition.

The former 212 category competitor has since ramped up his training with renewed vigor to prove his worth against the top bodybuilder. Derek Lunsford recently went on to perform a shoulder workout as part of his competition prep and shared some useful points.

Bodybuilder Derek Lunsford's Shoulder Workout

Derek Lunsford warmed up his shoulders before performing any exercise and rotator cuffs with the help of resistance bands and dumbbell movements before moving into the main workout. We all know the importance of warming up the muscles before any workout. Yet many of us avoid it. Derek Lunsford threw light on how the warm-up impacts his workouts, especially when he performs shoulder exercises, and said:

“If I don’t warm up my shoulders before moving into main workout, I can face injuries. So warm up just helps me out to get effective result. So without warm up I do not prefer to go for heavyweights. But when I warm up before performing exercise, I’m just good to go! Helps me to get a better range of movements, push myself to do intense workout, and I just feel good. Even after the workout too.”

Derek Lunsford further discussed regarding how these warm-up routines target getting massive arms and shoulders.

Dumbbell Side Lateral Raise

The Indiana native started the shoulder routine with free weight and targeted the lateral delt head with this movement. Derek Lunsford performed a few sets with heavyweights and maintained the 10 rep range. He then did the top set with 80-lb dumbbells, which was his personal best for this exercise and then moved on to the next exercise.

Machine Shoulder Press

The reigning 212 Olympia champion next took to the plate-loaded machine variation for the same exercise. One of the biggest pros of using machines is that they eliminate the need to control their weight as they move along a fixed trajectory. It is possible to lift heavier weights while performing any exercise as compared to the free weight variation. While speaking about his preferences. Derek Lunsford advised doing the exercises that best target your muscles and not something perceived to be a better exercise.

Seated Dumbbell Shoulder Press

After setting a personal record for lateral raises, it was time for a seated dumbbell shoulder press. The conventional dumbbell shoulder press has many variations and people used to perform in many ways. The seated variation removes the requirement to stabilize the upper part of the body and helps focus on the target muscles. Derek Lunsford performed a few sets of these movements with slow and controlled motion and moved into the next exercise.

Superset: Barbell Front Raise

The barbell front raise is a movement that targets the anterior and lateral deltoids of our body. Derek Lunsford superset this exercise. Instead of performing a full set of each movement, he started every set with front raises and switched the exercise midset to finish with the same number of upright rows. In a couple of sets, he alternated between the barbell front raise and the upright row with each rep.

Seated Bent-Over Rear Delt Fly

Derek Lunsford next took to the posterior delt movement to target this muscle group. Posterior delts are complex to activate directly through other exercises of the shoulder, and it is vital to incorporate certain movements in your shoulder routine. Derek Lunsford performed a few sets of this movement with a neutral grip and switched to a pronated grip in the last couple of sets.

Face Pull

This particular exercise is very basic in its nature and it requires a cable machine. It keeps the rear delts under constant tension throughout the movement and helps maximize hypertrophy.

Dumbbell Shrug

Derek Lunsford wrapped up his training session with this movement. Dumbbell shrugs primarily target the trapezius muscles. However, they also activate rhomboids and forearms. In practice, this movement helps improve grip strength, which can transfer well to heavier lifts like the deadlift and bench press.

Derek Lunsford 2022 Olympia Shoulders Workout

Overall, the workout included the following:

Dumbbell Lateral Raise

Seated Dumbbell Shoulder

Press Machine Shoulder Press

Superset: Barbell Front Raise

Seated Bent-Over Rear Delt Fly

Face Pull

Dumbbell Shrug

The Egyptian ace has been hulking at a massive 337.7 lb in his most recent physique update, making it a steep uphill climb for everyone trying to get ahead of him.

Conclusion

As seen in a guest posing with the 2022 Pittsburgh Pro, Lunsford has size parity with the Open category bodybuilders like Labrada, Walker, and former Mr. Olympia Brandon Curry. As Derek Lunsford continues to grow and adds more detail to his physique, he definitely has the potential to secure a top finish at the 2022 Olympia, which will take place on December 15–18 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Poll : 0 votes