Chris Bumstead fires up off-season chest workout

Chris Bumstead is one of the best bodybuilders in the classic physique division at present. He is also known by his nickname, Cbum. Chris also has a huge fan base across the world.

He is the reigning champion in the classic physique division of the Mr. Olympia competition. While the open division is often talked about, the classic physique division also has a high fan following as well. Chris Bumstead finished as a runner-up twice in the classic physique division of Mr. Olympia in 2017 and 2018. He finally got his hands on the trophy during the 2019 Mr. Olympia.

Cbum won his first Mr. Olympia competition in 2019. Since then, he hasn't tasted defeat at the Mr. Olympia competitions. He won consequent titles in 2020 and 2021 as well as the the most recently concluded 2022 Mr. Olympia competition. He entered the 2022 Mr. Olympia competition with a torn bicep and yet, he conquered Mr. Olympia and claimed the classic physique title.

He recently posted a video on YouTube in which he said that his bicep has healed quite well but he continues to do light workouts.

Chris Bumstead posted a video on March 2, 2023 of a chest workout session with his coach Hany Rambod. Let's discuss Cbum's chest workout session below.

Chris Bumstead's chest workout session

Chris seems to have stepped up his workouts after recovering from a torn bicep. The chest workouts done by the four-time Mr. Olympia Classic Physique title winner are listed below:

Cable Crossover

Machine Chest Press

Machine Flat Bench Press

Incline Pec Flyes Machine

Triceps Dips

Triceps Rope Pushdowns

Overhead Cable Triceps Extensions

Crossbody Cable Triceps Extensions

Cable Crossover

Cbum started his chest workout session with chest isolation movement. The cable crossover is the third most effective exercise for chest muscle isolation, as per ACE sponsored study. The cable crossover builds the ability to bring the muscles together, according to Fitness Volt. Hany Rambod claimed that Chris Bumstead was looking a little stronger than he thought. He then moved on to the machine chest press.

Machine Chest Press

After completing a few sets of cable crossovers, Chris did the chest press on a plate-loaded machine. Hany Rambod stated that the focus of Cbum's training at present was to attain a full range of motion. And also to get as much blood into the muscles and a proper contraction.

When Chris completed a few sets of machine chest press, Hany asked him to slow down his movement during the eccentric part of the workout. He also instructed Cbum to pause briefly at the top of the movement. Explaining this, Rambod said,

"We’re working on the eccentric, so on the way down, we’re getting him to pause at the very top just for a split second so we’re not using momentum. But on top of that what we’re trying to do is we’re trying to focus on making sure that we’re taking our time on the way down to get those muscles to reactivate."

Chris then did a few sets of Machine Chest Press.

Machine Flat Bench Press

After completing a few sets of machine chest press, Chris Bumstead moved on to the machine flat bench press. He did the machine flat bench press on the Panatta multi-press machine. This machine enables the user to work the chest through multiple angles.

He completed all sets with increased weight. Rambod instructed Chris to slow down his movements during the eccentric part to focus on the movement.

Incline Pec Flyes Machine

Chris Bumstead then moved on to the incline pec flyes machine after completing the machine flat bench press. This is to work on the adduction strength of the pectoral muscles.

Triceps Dips

The four-time Mr. Olympia classic physique champion completed a few sets on the inclined pec flyes machine and moved on to triceps dips. He did a few sets as a part of this workout.

Triceps Rope Pushdowns

Once the triceps dips were completed, Chris Bumstead moved on to the triceps rope pushdowns and did a few sets.

Overhead Cable Triceps Extensions

Chris Bumstead completed the triceps rope pushdowns and he then did a few sets of overhead cable triceps extensions. According to Fitness Volt, the overhead triceps movements force the triceps muscles to be in the lengthened position. This is because regular pushdown movements maintain the triceps in a compressed position.

It is crucial to work on the muscles from different angles to strengthen different parts of the muscle. After a few sets, he moved on to the crossbody cable triceps extensions.

Crossbody Cable Triceps Extensions

The final stage of Cbum's workout session was the crossbody cable triceps extensions. It is one of the most effective ways to isolate the triceps, as per Fitness Volt. He did a few sets and completed his workout session.

With the 2023 Mr. Olympia is set to take place in the month of November, Chris Bumstead has ample time on his hands to prepare himself to win a fifth Mr. Olympia Classic Physique Title.

