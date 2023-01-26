“Olympia is in nine months” - Chris Bumstead steps into 2023 brutal leg workout routine

At the 2022 Olympia, Chris Bumstead made history by winning the Classic Physique Olympia title for the fourth time in a row.

Bumstead recently made a comeback on YouTube with a leg routine. He is a professional bodybuilder from Canada who competes in the IFBB Pro League's Classic Physique category.

"I've done legs like once a week, not from like, not working hard. So I'm letting my body recover right now. But, the Olympia is in nine months."

Chris Bumstead goes through a leg workout

CBum was 251 pounds at the time of shooting the video, having put on about 12 pounds since the conclusion of Olympia. When Chris Bumstead finished updating the audience on his injuries, he went to the gym and crashed a leg exercise.

Leg Presses and Extensions in a Superset

Bumstead was given this superset to start the celebration. He conducted unilateral leg extensions to concentrate on the movement while warming up his quadriceps. Chris performed laying leg curls after this workout to warm up the knee and hamstrings.

With this superset, the defending Classic Physique Olympia winner increased the blood flow to the muscles before beginning the first complex exercise of the day.

Leg Press

Next, Chris Bumstead performed a couple of strong sets of leg presses to work the legs. CBum began the second workout of the day after completing a few sets of leg presses.

Barbell Squats

The standard barbell squat, which is likely the most effective compound exercise for developing lower body strength, was next done by Chris Bumstead. He started with a single plate on either side of the barbell for the warm-up set and gradually increased the weight for the working sets.

The 27-year-old completed a back-off set with two plates on each side before moving on to the next exercise after working his way up to the top set with three plates on each side.

Dumbbell Lunges While Walking

To give the muscles in the lower body even more stimulation, CBum then did a few sets of walking lunges. He performed the set with weights before performing calf exercises.

Seated Calf Raises

On a machine with plates loaded, Bumstead completed the sitting calf raises. The soleus muscle in the calf is worked by this calf raise variant. CBum finished the workout after putting in a couple of sets of exercises.

The workout included:

Leg Presses and Extensions in a Superset

Leg Press

Barbell Squats

Dumbbell Lunges While Walking

Seated Calf Raises

Chris Bumstead, who is only 27 years old, intends to end his career in professional bodybuilding soon. His victory at the 2022 Olympia serves as proof that he still has a significant advantage over the rest of the field. Additionally, the performance confirms that at least one more Olympia victory is still possible. It will be intriguing to watch how things develop over the next 11 months.

Bumstead's Mr. Olympia performances

At the 2019 Olympia, Chris Bumstead won the title after defeating former champion Breon Ansley. Then, in Olympia in 2020, 2021, and 2022, he successfully defended his title. The path leading to CBum's win at the 2022 Olympia, however, was paved with unexpected difficulties.

CBum initially had a knee ailment during his preparation for the competition, which was later followed by a quad injury. He surmounted the obstacles, nevertheless, with original answers, and pressed on.

Iain Valliere's client-coach connection with CBum was terminated a few months before the competition so that Valliere could concentrate on his own professional bodybuilding career. Bumstead was then coached by renowned bodybuilding expert Hany Rambod, who also assisted him in winning the 2022 Classic Physique Olympia championship.

Poll : 0 votes