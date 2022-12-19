Chris Bumstead squashes retirement rumors after 2022 Mr Olympia Classic Physique Title

Chris Bumstead, the current Classic Physique champion, solidified his place in history by winning the competition for the fourth time at the 2022 Mr Olympia. The contest was held in Las Vegas, Nevada, from December 16 to 18 at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino.

Bumstead stated his intentions after winning the 2022 Mr Olympia's Classic Physique competition for the fourth time. He discussed his performance and squashed all retirement rumors.

The celebrated bodybuilder also stated his intention to pursue a fifth championship in the on-stage interview with Bob Cicherillo that followed his victory.

“It’s been a beautiful year for me. There’s been a lot of talk of my retirement for whatever reason. I’m not retiring. Don’t worry guys, I’m not going away. I’m here. I love what I’m doing.”

Chris Bumstead's Mr Olympia journey

Chris Bumstead, a Canadian bodybuilder, is unquestionably one of the sport's most well-liked competitors, with more than 12.7 million Instagram followers. As a Classic Physique participant in the IFBB Pro League, he first achieved public recognition.

Bumstead had an outstanding season in 2017, winning the Pittsburgh Pro and the Toronto Pro Supershow on his route to the Olympia. He came in second on his debut, showing early signs of ability.

Bumstead dethroned former two-time champion Breon Ansley in 2019 to claim his first Olympia title. As the reigning champ for every year following his first victory, 'CBum' proved to be a resounding winner.

The majority of Bumstead's success came from his collaboration with Iain Valliere, his lifelong mentor, and friend. Questions were raised around Bumstead's performance this season when he revealed that he would no longer be working with Valliere.

Since Valliere, a highlight at the Men's Open, wanted to concentrate on his own career, the two looked to part ways amicably.

Bumstead was taken under the wing by renowned bodybuilding expert Hany Rambod in October, just two months before the most prestigious fitness competition in the world.

Chris Bumstead, Ramon Rocha Queiroz, and Terrence Ruffin were on the initial call as planned. The audience erupted in applause as Bumstead and Ramon Dino were invited to the center for comparison.

Many thought that Queiroz poses a real threat to winning the championship this year. The initial call-out also featured Breon Ansley and Urs Kalecinski.

A distinct top tier of contestants formed following many call-outs. Bumstead and Ramon Dino were summoned back out to the stage for the final comparison, and the judges amused the crowd by having them pose for pictures. Eventually, 'CBum' emerged the winner.

What's next for Chris Bumstead?

The 2022 Classic Physique Olympia champion Chris Bumstead ultimately prevailed over up-and-coming challengers Ramon Rocha Queiroz and Urs Kalecinski to successfully defend his title.

If he plans to transfer to the Men's 212 class, it would also be the final time that former champion Breon Ansley has participated in the category.

Chris Bumstead clearly has no intention of slowing down anytime soon as he eagerly anticipates taking part in the upcoming Mr. Classic Physique Olympia Competition.

“I think the fact that people think I’m done is because I’m actually here enjoying it now… Come back next year for number five. I’m ready to rock it. I can’t wait to be back here next year. Let’s do it all again.”

