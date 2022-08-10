Do Chris Pratt and Arnold Schwarzenegger get along? Relationship between the two explored

Hollywood actor Chris Pratt is married to Arnold Schwarzenegger's daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt. The duo tied the knot in 2019 after six months of dating and six months of being engaged. The Guardians Of The Galaxy star married into the Schwarzenegger family and it is seemingly going well for him.

Marrying the legendary bodybuilder-turned-actor's daughter can be intimidating for anyone. However, Pratt took the big step and is now married to the Terminator actor’s eldest child. Ever since the wedding, both Schwarzenegger and Pratt have been happy speaking about one another. It is safe to assume that the actor managed to win over the tough 'father-in-law love' from the start.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and his son-in-law share a good friendship and it’s evident. Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live, he once revealed that he hit it off with Pratt from day one. According to the superstar-turned-governor, Pratt met him for the first time and immediately requested that the pair work out together. The Twins actor said that he was impressed by Pratt at the gym.

It is pertinent to note that Pratt took the traditional route of asking for Arnold Schwarzenegger's permission to marry his daughter. This seems to have gained the Jurassic World actor some points. The bond between father and son-in-law grew outside the gym.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel' show after Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger tied the knot, Arnold Schwarzenegger revealed that he was more than happy to have a “kind man” as his son-in-law.

The seven-time Mr Olympia winner told Jimmy Kimmel:

"I'm really happy that he is such a great guy. Not only a very talented guy and a great actor and a great star and all this stuff, but a really kind man and kind to my daughter, which is the most important thing for me."

Watch Arnold Schwarzenegger speak about Chris Pratt here:

Arnold Schwarzenegger's close relationship with Chris Pratt

The duo have also shared some fun moments together on social media. Interestingly, Arnold Schwarzenegger was one of the guests on a two-hour telethon hosted by Pratt. The event was held on Instagram on New Year’s Eve in December 2020, to raise money for Greater Good, a charity geared towards feeding the needy.

Exposing the fun side of their relationship, Schwarzenegger referred to the host as fellow Marvel actor Chris Evans by accident. The incident had the actors along with the star-studded lineup of guests in splits. Covering up for the mistake, the former bodybuilding champion went on to apologize to Pratt. Schwarzenegger said:

"I didn't look at the cue cards the right way. Sorry about that. I should know your name, I should know your name. That's for sure,"

However, the situation escalated, as Schwarzenegger called Pratt his “favorite son-in-law.” This was quickly addressed by Pratt saying,

"I'm your only son-in-law! I better be your favorite!"

Most recently, Pratt celebrated Schwarzenegger's 75th birthday by sharing a picture of him with his father-in-law. The duo were seen sharing a cigar in the picture. Sharing the happy picture, Pratt wrote:

"Happy birthday to the man, the myth, and the legend. Love you @schwarzenegger!"

Schwarzenegger also revealed that he enjoys being a grandfather. He said that he loved Katherine and Chris Pratt’s children. Speaking about his experience as a grandad, the Kindergarten Cop actor told Jimmy Kimmel that it was "the easiest thing".

