"She showed me unconditional love": Arnold Schwarzenegger shares throwback photos on Twitter of himself and his mother

This weekend, Hollywood heartthrob Arnold Schwarzenegger celebrated his big 75th birthday on July 30, 2022. While the whole world was celebrating the actor's milestone year, he had something else going on in his mind.

A day before his birthday on Saturday, former governor Schwarzeneggar took to social media to pay tribute to his late mother, Aurelia Jadrny Schwarzenegger, who would have turned 100 years old.

Arnold Schwarzenegger paid an emotional tribute to the lady, whom he considers to be the person behind his success, by uploading several pictures of himself with his mother on Twitter.

Aurelia died in 1998 when Schwarzenegger was at the peak of his Hollywood career. Since his mother's death, Arnold has achieved a lot more, including his famous stint as the 38th governor of California between 2003 and 2011.

What did Arnold Schwarzenegger say about his mother ahead of his milestone year?

It is only natural to think about your loved ones on a birthday, especially when it is such a huge year. While everyone was focused on the former governor's birthday, he quietly posted a remembrance of his mother, whom he called the number one reason for him not being "self-made."

Arnold Schwarzenegger said:

"Today my mother, Aurelia, would have turned 100. She was the best mother you can imagine and I’ll always love her. I can’t explain how much she meant to me, but she is the number one reason I won’t call myself self-made."

He continued:

"She showed me unconditional love, the importance of keeping my house clean, how to make the perfect schnitzel, and patience. A lot of patience. Make sure to tell your mothers how much they mean to you."

Along with the statement, the Terminator actor posted some heartwarming pictures of the lady herself. Most of them were candid photographs from an older time.

Aurelia Jadrny Schwarzenegger passed away in 1998 while on a visit to her native land in Austria. She went there to visit her late husband, Gustav Schwarzenegger's grave. Gustav passed away in 1972 from a stroke. According to reports, Arnold was not close to his father, who he claimed had "no patience for listening or understanding your problems."

He was very close to his mother and stayed in touch with her till her death in 1998. Aurelia collapsed from sunstroke and was immediately flown to the nearest hospital, but could not be revived. "With the loss of my mother, my world has fallen apart," Arnold Schwarzenegger reportedly said.

Many affluent personalities honored Arnold on his 75th birthday, including his daughter Katherine. Katherine, who is married to Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt, took to her Instagram to wish her father a happy birthday. She wrote:

"Happy birthday daddy!! We love you so much! You’re the best and most fun opa and dad and we are all so lucky to have you in our lives! Happy happy!!

Arnold enjoys being a grandfather to the two children of Katherine and Chris Pratt. Speaking about being a grandfather on Jimmy Kimmel Live, he said:

"It's the easiest thing to be a grandfather...They come over to the house, you play with Lyla for around an hour or two, put her on the horse, put her with the dog. And after two hours, they leave,...It's fantastic!"

