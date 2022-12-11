Does Ronnie Coleman have children? All we know about the bodybuilder's family

Ronnie Coleman is no stranger to those knowledgeable about the world of bodybuilding. After Ronnie won the Mr. Olympia title eight years in a row to prove his dominance, he began being referred to as 'The King' of the sport.

His life journey took an unexpected turn towards bodybuilding. His employment with the police force and desire for bigger muscles made it possible for him to make his professional debut in the sport.

Coleman is also a wonderful father and husband who cherishes his time with his family. The former champion has four children. In a stolen Instagram photo, the great of this sport showed his love for his daughters. He never holds back when expressing his love for his "babies."

Ronnie Coleman's family, his wife, and his children

Ronnie Coleman's mother, Jessie Benton, gave birth to him on May 13, 1964, in the American state of Louisiana. Ronnie was the youngest among his siblings, Richard and Alain Lemieux.

Often compared to Arnold Schwarzenegger, Ronnie Coleman is an 8-time Mr. Olympia. Mr. Texas Ronnie wed Rouada Hritne Achkar, a French-Lebanese personal trainer, on December 28, 2007.

They became fast friends after meeting in 1998 at a sports fair in Paris. They got married in a stunning wedding conducted in Beirut and Paris. They dated for nine years.

Sadly, their relationship did not endure long, and they soon divorced. However, the circumstances behind their separation are unknown. The matter has not been discussed by any of the parties in the media.

Coleman wed Susan Williamson, his personal trainer, on April 11, 2016. The two had been dating for some time prior to making their relationship official. Susan is a citizen of the United States; however, the exact year of her birth is uncertain.

Jamilleah Coleman and Valencia Coleman are his children from his first marriage to Christine Achkar. His current spouse, Susan, also brought two unnamed and unrelated children from a prior relationship into the family.

Ronnie Coleman and his wife are happy parents of a large, mixed family because they have four kids together. Coleman cherishes the time spent with his family and treats each member as if they were his own. On his Instagram profile, he routinely posts pictures of family events.

The icon sent two poignant messages on Instagram the night before Mother's Day in 2020. His favorite females were captured as a pair in the two images.

Ronnie Coleman shared an image with his three adorable daughters. This image was of the occasion of the daddy-daughter dancing at their school.

Coleman also shared a post with all four kids and his wife. He posted a caption that reveals how he feels grateful to be blessed with such a beautiful family.

The celebrated former bodybuilder posted an image on Christmas Eve with his family. He also mentioned in his caption how great the celebration was and he is hopeful that kids have received the best Christmas gifts. He also announced the Disneyland trip he had planned.

Ronnie Coleman enjoys loud family gatherings and is frequently accompanied by a large number of relatives. However, in difficult times such as when his health was in danger, his wife significantly contributed to his ability to maintain a positive outlook on life. The couple is still raising a large family and is happy with their marriage.

