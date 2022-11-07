Dogs, donkey, and a miniature horse, here are all of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s pets

Arnold Schwarzenegger is obsessed with his pets and loves them. The seven-time Mr. Olympia lives in a pet paradise. Schwarzenegger has four dogs, a pony named "Whiskey", and a donkey named "Lulu".

Arnold has always been seen with his pets, and his bond with them grew much stronger during the pandemic. His pet donkey, Lulu, often accompanied him to work before the lockdown.

On Lulu's birthday, Arnold sang a song and shared a video on his Twitter account on April 28, 2020. The beloved action by the Terminator actor stole the hearts of his fans around the world.

Arnold @Schwarzenegger We have a birthday today! Lulu turned 1. We celebrated by letting her fill herself up with goodies.

In the minute-long video, Arnold sang the birthday song in his famous Terminator voice and expressed his love in the caption.

Schwarzenegger wrote:

"We have a birthday today! Lulu turned 1. We celebrated by letting her fill herself up with goodies."

His horse, Whiskey, was also seen in the video. She only had a few seconds of screen time.

Schwarzenegger shared numerous videos from his kitchen table during the pandemic, enjoying his time with his adorable pets. He urged people to stay home and have fun with their loved ones.

Arnold Schwarzenegger's pets appeared on Jimmy Kimmel's show

Arnold Schwarzenegger's cute videos with his pets went viral on the internet during the pandemic, and overnight, Lulu and Whiskey became household names.

Both appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live in 2020. They enjoyed lunch with the show's host, while Jimmy was jealous of the two little cuties because of the number of cookies they get daily.

Lulu and Whiskey have free rein in Arnold's house. Moreover, they even participated in workout sessions with the former Mr. Universe.

Arnold Schwarzenegger explained that his pets can roam anywhere in the house. On Jimmy's show, he said:

"They go upstairs, downstairs, and are all over the place. They watch me when I work out and everything like that. It's really fantastic."

Arnold's pony loves to eat dogs' food

Arnold Schwarzenegger appeared on The Late Late Show With James Corden in 2019, where he explained that his pony Whiskey was owned by his daughter Katherine. However, it ended up getting into his house.

Schwarzenegger revealed that Whiskey made herself around the house, but she hated it when they left her in the stable alone to sleep.

Arnold said:

"The only problem I have is she always wants to go upstairs at night with us to the bedroom, you know to explain to her that she can't go upstairs. She gets really gets upset when I take her into the stable and put her to bed, in her own stable, right. And then we go to sleep. She still does not understand that she can't sleep with us."

Arnold also revealed that Whiskey loves to eat his dogs' food.

This year, Arnold added a new member to his pet paradise mansion. The former governor of California took to his Instagram to reveal his new Leonberger dog, Schnitzel. He named the dog after his favorite dish.

Arnold Schwarzenegger's pet family now includes four pooches Dutch, Noodle, Schnitzel, Cherry, a Pony Whiskey, and a Donkey Lulu.

