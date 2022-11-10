"Don't cough...and don't lick"- Arnold Schwarzenegger on Jimmy Fallon breaking his cigar rules

Arnold Schwarzenegger is one of the greatest bodybuilders ever because of his record-breaking seven Mr. Olympia titles, which are only bettered by Ronnie Coleman and Lee Haney.

The Conan star has also won four Mr. Universe titles and has also served as the governor of California and acted in several movies.

Seven years ago, in 2015, Arnold attended "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." During the show, the Total Recall star and Jimmy Fallon spoke about their time smoking cigars together.

Arnold Schwarzenegger speaks about how Jimmy broke the cigar rules he taught him

Arnold Schwarzenegger started speaking about the time he taught Jimmy Fallon about smoking cigars. The Terminator star stated that the cigar he gave Jimmy Fallon was a beautiful one and it was a Cuban cigar.

Arnold claimed the cost of the cigar was $100. He imitated how Jimmy Fallon was licking the cigar, and was surprised at why Jimmy was licking the cigar.

Arnold @Schwarzenegger Reunited with my old partner. Reunited with my old partner. https://t.co/iQnX8OzaSj

Fallon replied that he had heard somewhere that licking the cigar moistens out the burn and it burns slowly. Fallon said he was trying to impress Schwarzenegger. The former governor of California replied:

"There's two things I told you not to do. Don't cough because that makes you look like an amateur and then don't lick, I said just cut the cigar put it in your mouth, and be cool."

Arnold Schwarzenegger insisted that he had told Jimmy not to do two things. The first one is to not cough while smoking a cigar because it portrays someone as an amateur in smoking cigars, and the second rule is to not lick the cigar.

According to Schwarzenegger, one should just cut the cigar, put it in the mouth, and behave in a cool manner.

Arnold Schwarzenegger (Image via The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube)

The seven-time Mr. Olympia imitated Jimmy's reactions after smoking a cigar in a funnier manner. Jimmy Fallon said that when he cleared all the smoke, Arnold was nowhere to be seen. Arnold had already left the place even before Fallon started searching for him.

Schwarzenegger replied:

"I felt like I was a failure in my teaching".

Arnold Schwarzenegger said that the reason for his early departure was that he felt like he had failed to teach Fallon the method of smoking a cigar.

The interaction started in a light-hearted manner when Fallon bantered that Arnold wasn't the only movie star in the room and that he had got a part in Jurassic world. The Conan star replied that he was 'really proud' of Fallon and joked that they had brought the dinosaurs from extinction as well as Fallon's movie career.

Arnold Schwarzenegger added that it was really great that Jimmy got the chance to star in the movie.

Earlier during the interaction, The Austrian Oak displayed how someone should smoke a cigar. Schwarzenegger said that when someone smokes a cigar, they need to be cool. He said that one has to keep the cigar in their mouth and light it up and check out the surroundings.

Jimmy Fallon then imitated the exact manner in which Schwarzenegger spoke to him on the phone when he called Jimmy to hang out with him. Jimmy later apologized to Arnold for imitating him, but then joked that Arnold couldn't hit him because he had signed a contract.

Fallon recalled that Arnold Schwarzenegger invited him to a private club (to smoke cigars) and stated that it was a nice gesture by the ace bodybuilder.

Jimmy Fallon said that he was excited when Arnold invited him and then embarrassed Arnold while smoking. Schwarzenegger has been a fan of smoking cigars for a long time and has appeared on the cover of Cigar Aficionado several times. In 2014, Arnold Schwarzenegger even won the Spectator's Cigar Smoker of the Year Award.

