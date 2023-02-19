“Feel like you’re going to collapse” - Rich Gaspari shares insights on intensity training

Rich Gaspari may not have won any of Mr. Olympia's titles but has ended up being runner-up three times in his career. He is considered a seasoned competitor due to his marvelous conditioning and symmetry during his time.

In a recent Instagram post, Gaspari discussed training intensity and encouraged his fans to work hard at the gym. He initially shared his views on the definition of 'intensity training' and later on continued to the definition of 'failure.'

According to Rich Gaspari, intensity training is:

"Intensity is hard to put into words unless you experience it. It’s training so hard that you want to stop because the burn is so intense and your muscles feel like you’re going to collapse."

Rich Gaspari, a seasoned competitor in the sport of bodybuilding, has earned the bodybuilding community's esteem for his insightful commentary.

In his recent Instagram update, Gaspari wrote in his caption that bodybuilders these days do not understand the role of nutrition these days. He also emphasized that drugs and training cannot fix anything quickly. He wrote:

"There is no quick fix in training or drugs that will build quality muscle but proper nutrition and being both methodical and consistent."

Gaspari discussed the advantages of utilizing peptides for anti-aging earlier this month. He emphasized having a sound dietary strategy and urged utilizing the chemicals to slow down aging. Whatever your level of fitness, Gaspari thinks it is best to work out at a fast speed.

Rich Gaspari's comments in recent times

Gaspari is never afraid to voice his viewpoint. The outspoken analyst and contemporary mass monster of the Open class has recently been in conflict. He criticized the division's unrealistic physique and favored Chris Bumstead, the four-time defending champion in the Classic Physique Olympia.

Gaspari criticized 2022 Mr. Olympia winner Hadi Choopan for having poor back fitness after the competition. To make his argument, he compared the backs of Hadi to Dorian Yates, a former six-time winner. Gaspari was rebuked by Choopan for the inappropriate comparison and advised to take the color, lighting, and camera angles into account.

Afterward, Gaspari claimed that his viewpoint was constructive criticism. He thinks that modern bodybuilders put too much emphasis on bulk gain and lose definition as a result. Later, with a dry appearance evoking older generations, he asked Choopan to return with greater conditioning.

Rich Gaspari also commented on the recent Olympia competition's dethronement of former two-time Mr. Olympia Mamdouh "Big Ramy" Elssbiay. Rich asserted that Ramy's failure to keep his championship was the result of his prep coach's deception.

Rich Gaspari's golden career

Gaspari established himself as one of the Men's Open division's most dependable and disciplined competitors during his time spent competing on stage. While he did not take home the Sandow trophy, he competed against some legendary figures like Robby Robinson, Lee Labrada, and eight-time Mr. Olympia Lee Haney.

Rich Gaspari became well-known as a Men's Open bodybuilder between 1980s and 1990s. He had an unmistakable impact on the sport and was renowned for his symmetry, fitness, and striated glutes.

