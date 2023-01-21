Big Ramy makes surprise 2023 Arnold Classic entry

Big Ramy had an upsetting 2022 Mr. Olympia, where he not only lost his title but also finished fifth. Many veterans and experts commented on his off-show at the 2022 Mr. Olympia.

However, Ramy shocked the entire bodybuilding fraternity after The Arnold Sports Festival shared an Instagram post announcing his entry to the 2023 Arnold Classic.

"We are thrilled to announce that 2X Mr. Olympia @big_ramy will be joining the competitor lineup for the 2023 Arnold Classic!"

Big Ramy gears up for Arnold Classic after three years

On January 20, 2023, a post on Arnold Sports Instagram introduced Big Ramy as a brand-new participant in the 2023 Arnold Classic.

In less than two months, Elssbiay will attempt to win his first Arnold Classic championship. The Men's Open category at the 2022 Olympia underwent a significant reorganization in December. Big Ramy ultimately finished in fifth place despite most of his squad believing he would be at his best in Las Vegas.

The former two-time champion's placing in fifth was quickly discussed in the bodybuilding community. The head judge for the 2022 Olympics, Steve Weinberger, said Ramy entered the competition with an odd expression.

Elssbiay's lower back, among other body parts, was gone, he said, and he asserted that this was not 'the Ramy we all knew.' Instead, Hadi Choopan won, Derek Lunsford, a former 212 Olympian, came in second, and Nick Walker rounded out the top three.

Jay Cutler, a legendary bodybuilder, initially predicted Ramy would win the title but acknowledged his error. He made it clear that Ramy's lack of lats and low fitness were the main reasons for his loss against the dependable Choopan.

After finishing third in the 2020 Arnold Classic, this will be Big Ramy's first participation in the competition since then. Ramy will have the chance in March to make amends for his unprecedented fall to fifth place in his previous Olympia competition.

What's the reason behind Ramy's entry in the 2023 Arnold Classic

Mamdouh 'Big Ramy' Elssbiay has decided to compete in the 2023 Arnold Classic, scheduled in Columbus, Ohio, from March 2 to March 5. The reason behind it could be anything from increased prize money to resetting his lost legacy.

However, the 2023 Arnold Classic roster was revealed a few weeks ago. Many fans, including Jay Cutler, were disappointed with the underwhelming response from the bodybuilders. The Arnold Sports organizers ultimately decided to boost the Men's Open winner's prize money to $300,000, just $100,000 less than what the Mr. Olympia tournament gives its Open class champion.

Due to the increased prize money, Nick Walker, Andrew Jacked, and Patrick Moore joined the competition. Derek Lunsford's presence is still rumored, although he and his coach have not yet discussed it.

In less than six weeks, 212 standouts Kamal Elgargni and Shaun Clarida will compete in Ohio in addition to those who were already listed. Additionally listed are Justin Rodriguez, William Bonac, and Samson Dauda. Many fans had the impression that Big Ramy would take some time off to work on his skills, but it now seems like the former champion is looking for payback.

