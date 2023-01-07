2023 Arnold Classic bodybuilding: Full roster revealed

The 2023 Arnold Sports Festival is set to take place between March 2 and 5 in Columbus, Ohio. The main event, the Arnold Classic 2023, will have it's first prejudging on March 3. This will be followed by the final on March 4. Ahead of the event, the organizers have announced the full list of participants.
Founded in 1989 by seven-time Mr. Olympia champion Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jim Lorimer, the Sports Festival has had several of the world’s best bodybuilders compete at the event. This year is no different.
The Arnold Classic 2023’s full roster is here and it is stacked. The event setup for bodybuilding and strongman enthusiasts has divisions ranging from the Men’s Open to Bikini and Wellness classes.
2023 Arnold Classic roster announced
The Arnold Sports Festival announced the roster for the 2023 Arnold Classic in a recent Instagram post. The announcement revealed athletes from all seven divisions. The bodybuilders will compete at the Greater Columbus Convention Center, Ohio Expo Center, and other Central Ohio venues in March.
The Men’s Open class is the main attraction of any bodybuilding event. Former two-time Arnold Classic champion William Bonac, two-time reigning 212 Olympia winner Shaun Clarida and former Olympia champion Kamal Elgargni highlight the division this year. It is pertinent to note that reigning champion Brandon Curry will not be returning to defend his title.
The Classic Physique division will be headlined by Olympia runner-up Ramon Rocha Quieroz and German sensation Urs Kalecinski. Two-time reigning Arnold Classic champion Terrence Ruffin will not be defending his throne following his lackluster showing at the 2022 Mr. Olympia.
Meanwhile, 2022 Arnold Classic Men’s Physique champion Erin Banks will be planning to defend his title owing to his strong outing at Olympia.
2022 Classic Bikini winner Lauralie Chapados will headline the Bikini division. She will be joined by four former Arnold champions and three former Bikini Olympia queens, including 2022 Olympia Bikini winner Maureen Blanquisco and three-time Olympia champion Ashley Kaltwasser. Wellness, fitness and Men’s Wheelchair are the other divisions at the event.
Here are the complete rosters for the 2023 Arnold Classic:
Men’s Open
- William Bonac
- Samson Dauda
- Shaun Clarida
- Akim Williams
- Blessing Awodibu
- Charles Griffin
- Justin Rodriguez
- Kamal Elgargni
Classic Physique
- Ramon Rocha Quieroz
- Urs Kalecinski
- Mike Sommerfeld
- Alex Cambronero
- Neil Currey
- Mehdi Larijani
- Kyrylo Khudaiev
- Jason Brown
- Courage Opara
- Darwin Uribe
Men’s Physique
- Erin Banks (defending champion)
- Emanual Hunter
- Antoine Weatherspoon
- Diogo Montenegro
- Juan Manuel Gomez
- Carlos DeOliveira
- Ali Bilal
- Edvan Ferreira Palmeira
- Jahvair Mullings
- Vitor Chaves
Bikini
- Lauralie Chapados (defending champion)
- Maureen Blanquisco
- Jennifer Dorie
- Ashley Kaltwasser
- India Paulino
- Eli Fernandez
- Ivanna Escandar
- Ukachi Onyejiaka
- Romina Basualdo
- Phoebe Hagan
Wellness
- Isabelle Nunes (defending champion)
- Angela Borges
- Kassandra Gillis
- Yarishna Ayala
- Rayane Fogel
- Andrea Hrenko
- Giselle Machado
- Sunny Andrews
- Marissa Andrews
- Julia Chitarra
Fitness
- Ariel Khadr (defending champion)
- Oksana Grishina
- Jaclyn Baker
- Allison Kramer
- Michelle Fredua-Mensah
- Minna Pajulahti
- Tamara Vahn
- Terra Plum
- Tiffany Chandler
- Kristin Pope
Men’s Wheelchair
- Gabrielle Andriulli (defending champion)
- Harold Kelley
- Anand Arnold
- Antoni Khadraoui
- Bradley Betts
- Bryan Williams
- James Berger
- Tim Caldwell
- Tory Jones
- Woody Belfort
Tickets for the 2023 Arnold Sports Festival are currently live. Fans can also watch the event online. Broadcast details of the event will be updated soon.