2023 Arnold Classic bodybuilding: Full roster revealed

The 2023 Arnold Sports Festival is set to take place between March 2 and 5 in Columbus, Ohio. The main event, the Arnold Classic 2023, will have it's first prejudging on March 3. This will be followed by the final on March 4. Ahead of the event, the organizers have announced the full list of participants.

Founded in 1989 by seven-time Mr. Olympia champion Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jim Lorimer, the Sports Festival has had several of the world’s best bodybuilders compete at the event. This year is no different.

The Arnold Classic 2023’s full roster is here and it is stacked. The event setup for bodybuilding and strongman enthusiasts has divisions ranging from the Men’s Open to Bikini and Wellness classes.

2023 Arnold Classic roster announced

The Arnold Sports Festival announced the roster for the 2023 Arnold Classic in a recent Instagram post. The announcement revealed athletes from all seven divisions. The bodybuilders will compete at the Greater Columbus Convention Center, Ohio Expo Center, and other Central Ohio venues in March.

The Men’s Open class is the main attraction of any bodybuilding event. Former two-time Arnold Classic champion William Bonac, two-time reigning 212 Olympia winner Shaun Clarida and former Olympia champion Kamal Elgargni highlight the division this year. It is pertinent to note that reigning champion Brandon Curry will not be returning to defend his title.

The Classic Physique division will be headlined by Olympia runner-up Ramon Rocha Quieroz and German sensation Urs Kalecinski. Two-time reigning Arnold Classic champion Terrence Ruffin will not be defending his throne following his lackluster showing at the 2022 Mr. Olympia.

Meanwhile, 2022 Arnold Classic Men’s Physique champion Erin Banks will be planning to defend his title owing to his strong outing at Olympia.

2022 Classic Bikini winner Lauralie Chapados will headline the Bikini division. She will be joined by four former Arnold champions and three former Bikini Olympia queens, including 2022 Olympia Bikini winner Maureen Blanquisco and three-time Olympia champion Ashley Kaltwasser. Wellness, fitness and Men’s Wheelchair are the other divisions at the event.

Here are the complete rosters for the 2023 Arnold Classic:

Men’s Open

William Bonac

Samson Dauda

Shaun Clarida

Akim Williams

Blessing Awodibu

Charles Griffin

Justin Rodriguez

Kamal Elgargni

Classic Physique

Ramon Rocha Quieroz

Urs Kalecinski

Mike Sommerfeld

Alex Cambronero

Neil Currey

Mehdi Larijani

Kyrylo Khudaiev

Jason Brown

Courage Opara

Darwin Uribe

Men’s Physique

Erin Banks (defending champion)

Emanual Hunter

Antoine Weatherspoon

Diogo Montenegro

Juan Manuel Gomez

Carlos DeOliveira

Ali Bilal

Edvan Ferreira Palmeira

Jahvair Mullings

Vitor Chaves

Bikini

Lauralie Chapados (defending champion)

Maureen Blanquisco

Jennifer Dorie

Ashley Kaltwasser

India Paulino

Eli Fernandez

Ivanna Escandar

Ukachi Onyejiaka

Romina Basualdo

Phoebe Hagan

Wellness

Isabelle Nunes (defending champion)

Angela Borges

Kassandra Gillis

Yarishna Ayala

Rayane Fogel

Andrea Hrenko

Giselle Machado

Sunny Andrews

Marissa Andrews

Julia Chitarra

Fitness

Ariel Khadr (defending champion)

Oksana Grishina

Jaclyn Baker

Allison Kramer

Michelle Fredua-Mensah

Minna Pajulahti

Tamara Vahn

Terra Plum

Tiffany Chandler

Kristin Pope

Men’s Wheelchair

Gabrielle Andriulli (defending champion)

Harold Kelley

Anand Arnold

Antoni Khadraoui

Bradley Betts

Bryan Williams

James Berger

Tim Caldwell

Tory Jones

Woody Belfort

Tickets for the 2023 Arnold Sports Festival are currently live. Fans can also watch the event online. Broadcast details of the event will be updated soon.

Poll : 0 votes