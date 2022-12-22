When and where is Arnold Classic 2023 happening?

The Arnold Sports Festival is one of the most well-liked annual fitness events. Arnold Schwarzenegger created the competition, which is the site of several athletic competitions and other events.

The Arnold Classic 2023, a bodybuilding competition with a reputation that is perhaps second only to the Mr. Olympia event, also takes place amid all the arm wrestling, MMA matches, and strongman feats.

The 2023 Arnold Sports Festival will be held in Columbus, Ohio, from March 2 to 5, 2023. The main event, Arnold Classic 2023 will be held in Columbus City, Ohio, in two phases, first prejudging on March 3 and then the finals on March 4.

When Is Arnold Classic 2023 being held?

The Arnold Sports Festival is going to be held from March 3 to March 5, 2023. The following is the schedule:

Friday, March 3, 2023

Fitness International Prejudging (12:30 pm to 2:30 pm)

Classic Physique Prejudging (12:30 pm to 2:30 pm)

Fitness International Finals (07:00 pm to 9:30 pm)

Classic Physique Finals (07:00 pm to 9:30 pm)

Arnold Classic Prejudging (07:00 pm to 9:30 pm)

Saturday, March 4, 2023

Men’s Physique Prejudging (10 pm to 12 pm)

Bikini International Prejudging (10 pm to 12 pm)

Wellness International Prejudging (10 pm to12 pm)

Pro Wheelchair Prejudging & Finals (12 pm to 1 pm)

Men’s Physique Finals (07 pm to 10 pm)

Bikini International Finals (07 pm to 10 pm)

Wellness International Finals (07 pm to10 pm)

Arnold Classic Finals (07 pm to 10 pm)

Where is Arnold Classic 2023 going to be held?

The Arnold Sports festival will be held in Columbus City, Ohio. Due to its cutting-edge cultural scene and thriving IT sector, Columbus is best known for having a vibe that is young, trendy, and progressive.

Divisions in Arnold Sports Festival

The official Arnold Sports Festival Instagram feed announced ticket information for the event the following year on August 16, 2023. The group has released a list of seven bodybuilding categories that will compete at the Classic for dominance, including:

Arnold Classic (Men’s Open)

Fitness

Classic Physique

Men’s Physique

Bikini

Wellness

Pro Wheelchair

There will be a lot on the line for participants in the Arnold Classic 2023. Not only will a victory qualify a contestant for that year's Olympia, but in 2022, approximately $800,000 in prize money was distributed among the event's many classes.

History of Arnold Sports Festival

The Arnold Schwarzenegger Sports Festival, commonly known as the IFBB Arnold Sports Festival, is a yearly multi-sport competition that includes professional bodybuilding (Arnold Classic), strongman competitions (Arnold Strongman Classic), fitness competitions, and bikini weekend expos. It was founded in 1989 and bears Arnold Schwarzenegger's name.

The International Federation of BodyBuilding & Fitness hosts the main event every year in Columbus, Ohio, in late February or early March (IFBB). After Joe Weider's Mr. Olympia, it is regarded as the second-most prestigious competition in professional male bodybuilding, physique, figure, and bikini. Until 2014, when the Ms. International competition was discontinued, it was also the second-most prestigious competition in professional female bodybuilding.

What prize does the winner get?

The Arnold Sports Festival is a lucrative sporting event that awards many significant prizes. The first-place award in bodybuilding includes a check for $130,000, a Hummer, and an Audemars Piguet timepiece.

