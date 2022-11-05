Mamdouh Mohammed Hassan Elssbiay, popularly known as Big Ramy, is the reigning and defending champion going into the 2022 Mr. Olympia.

Standing at 5' 9" 320 lbs, Ramy is one of the biggest bodybuilders of the modern era. In 2020 and 2021, he dominated the Olympia stage, leaving his competitors behind in muscularity and conditioning.

Meanwhile, the 40-year old Bonac secured second place at the 2019 Olympia. Despite fifth and sixth-place finishes in the next two years years, Bonac has made incredible changes to his physique.

Both of them shared their offseason physique seven weeks away from the 2022 Olympia, showcasing their definition and conditioning:

Big Ramy and William Bonac Physique Updates

Big Ramy

Ramy did a guest posing at the 2022 Dennis James Classic, following which he took some photos of his current physique.

Dennis James, a retired German-American IFBB pro, is currently working as Big Ramy's coach, and the duo have made considerable improvements to the champion's physique.

Watch Ramy's phenomenal posing routine at the 2022 Dennis James Classic here:

The most noticeable feature is the vascularity and conditioning Ramy has managed ahead of the Olympia. He has also maintained a tight waist while showing off a ridiculous V-taper.

With the package Ramy has put together, he's the clear favorite for the 2022 Olympia. Although the lineup for this year's competition is stacked with world-class athletes like Brandon Curry, Hadi Choopan, Andrew Jacked, Hunter Labrada, and Nick Walker, Ramy seems to be head-and-shoulder above the competition with his gargantuan physique.

Eight-time Mr. Olympia winner Ronnie "The King" Coleman has predicted that nobody would challenge Ramy this year.

William Bonac Physique

Earlier this month, William Bonac took to Instagram to share a posing routine and physique update.

In the post, he also invited athletes to take part in the William Bonac Classic on December 11. It will be held at Hoofddorp in The Netherlands and will be an opportunity for athletes worldwide to earn their IFBB Pro card.

Ghanaian bodybuilder Bonac has had a great offseason. He has been working on his weak points with coach Chad Nicholls, making considerable improvements to his chest, back, and legs. In 2022, he won the Boston Pro and came second at the Arnold Classic.

On September 18, his coach Chad Nicholls shared Bonac's physique update, saying that Bonac has blown up to 120 kg (267 pounds) in the offseason. Nicholls also opined:

"This will, without a doubt, be the best William Bonac we've ever seen."

Ronnie Coleman considers Bonac to be a dark horse at the 2022 Olympia and believes Bonac could win the show in the future if he works on his back width and thickness.

Takeaway

Who do you think will come on top at the 2022 Olympia? Will Ramy maintain his winning streak, or will a new champion take over?

The bodybuilding community will witness a spectacular battle at the 2022 Mr. Olympia, which is scheduled to take place at the Zappos Theater inside the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino from December 15–18 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

