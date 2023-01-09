“He looked like he was a bit watery” - Hany Rambod on Big Ramy’s 5th place finish at the 2022 Olympia 

The two-time Mr. Olympia champion Big Ramy had an off-show at the 2022 Mr. Olympia competition. Though various legendary bodybuilders have commented on his disastrous performance, Hany Rambod is new to the list.

A few weeks after Mr. Olympia 2022, famed bodybuilding coach Hany Rambod talked about Big Ramy's downfall. He commented on why Ramy was sidelined by the judges:

“They have done that before. It doesn’t happen most of the time but it has happened in the past. But I could see with my own eyes, he had some different issues going on. He looked like he was flat, he looked like he was a bit watery, he looked like his body was a bit faded and he wasn’t pushing. I don’t know what they did.”

Hany Rambod on Big Ramy Finishing 5th at 2022 Olympia

The man who coached the 22 Olympia Champions gave his thoughts on former Mr. Olympia Big Ramy. Rambod claimed he observed a few flaws with Ramy's appearance after witnessing him perform on the 2022 Olympia stage.

Hany Rambod in particular believed Ramy was watery, washed out, or fuzzy. It should be mentioned that some seasoned athletes, including King Kamali, said Elssbiay overused diuretics and lost his composure as a result.

“They only know what they did. All we know is the result wasn’t optimal. I thought they were going to be pushing them in that third or fourth, then they just kept him on the side. That’s when I started realizing that it looked like he was going to be fifth.”

Hany Rambod stated that Samson Dauda would have surpassed Ramy for fifth place if he had been in better shape. Ramy narrowly hung onto that spot.

“Some said Samson could have even beat him and I think if Samson was a bit tighter, he would have.”

The head judge at the competition, Steve Weinberger, thought the former champion could have an injury.

After the 2022 Olympics, Big Ramy was ready to comment on his performance. Days after coming in fifth, he claimed he would return with an improved performance. The former champion also made it plain that he would correct any issues with his physique as soon as he discovered what went wrong.

Dennis James, Ramy's close friend and training partner, is still unsure of what happened to the Egyptian national. A week before the competition, he believed Ramy looked sharp but pre-judging indicated Ramy looked unimpressive.

2022 Mr. Olypmia

With the pre-judging completion, it was clear that Hadi Choopan and former 212 Olympian Derek Lunsford were vying for first place. Even though Nick Walker entered the championship race during the finals, he finished third. Many believed that Lunsford's second-place performance in his Open Mr. Olympia debut gave him the opportunity to unseat Choopan as champion next year.

Although the result was difficult to take, Lunsford was thrilled for Choopan and found comfort in the fact that he is still on track to win Mr. Olympia. Hany Rambod, who helped Lunsford, Choopan, and Chris Bumstead succeed, was one of the greatest winners exiting Sin City.

