With the 2022 Mr. Olympia only a month away, three-time Classic Physique champion Chris Bumstead is kicking his competition preparation into a higher gear.

The Canadian, who stands at 6'1" and weighs 230 pounds, is out to win his fourth straight title this year. The Zappos Theater at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino will host this year’s Mr. Olympia Finals from December 15–18 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

During his offseason, Bumstead consumed as much as 6500 calories across six to seven meals. Now, less than five weeks out from defending his crown, Bumstead has been dieting hard to achieve pristine conditioning. With the Classic Physique division getting saturated by top athletes like Urs Kalecinski, Breon Ansley, Terence Ruffin and Ramon Rocha Querioz, Bumstead will have to bring him A-game to the fore.

On November 14, he posted a full day of eating video on his YouTube channel, detailing his 3,000 calorie shredding diet for this year's Olympia.

Chris Bumstead's 3000-calorie Shredding Diet for 2022 Olympia

Meal 1

He starts his day with a scrumptious breakfast, which comprises:

90g Oats

220g egg whites

1 whole egg

60-70g Pumpkin

Vanilla flavored protein powder - 1 scoop

20 g almond butter

1 scoop of fiber

1 scoop of Glutamine

Vanilla extract

Salt

Cinnamon + pumpkin spice

Meal 2

Bumstead then goes on to meal number two, which includes chicken and white rice with a side of green beans - the cornerstone of any bodybuilding diet.

180 grams chicken breast

200 grams white rice

70g green beans

Salt

Legendary bodybuilding coach Hany Rambod replaced Iain Valliere as Bumstead's coach last month. He has already made changes to the champion's diet, asking him to stay away from sauces: Bumstead says:

“This is my beautiful meal, very extravagant. Chicken, rice, and some green beans. Green beans are always baked in the oven. I don’t know why they taste better like that. That’s it. I’ve been hardcore this year, probably because of Hany Rambod. He said I’m not allowed to have sauces on all my meals.”

In between meals, Bumstead makes sure to consume adequate water.

Don't be a thirsty hoe - jokes Chris.

Meal 3

“Nothing exciting. My next meal is the exact same,” says Chris Bumstead

Every bodybuilder has experienced the monotony of repetitive meals during competition preparatiob, irrespective of how tasty they are. For his third meal, Bumstead replicates his second meal of rice, chicken, and green beans.

Meal 4 (Pre- Workout Meal)

For his fourth meal, Bumstead chose a high-protein, low-fat source - wild caught cod. He generally alternates between cod and haddock. The complete recipe for the meal is as follows:

200 grams white fish (cod/haddock)

200 grams white rice

Shredded lettuce

Broccoli

Coconut Aminos

“This is typically my pre-workout, but today is my rest day, so I’m not going to be working out, but I have the exact same diet on rest days and training days.” - Bumstead

Meal 5 (Post-Workout Meal)

For his fifth meal, Bumstead generally consumes either of the two options:

Option 1

350 grams potatoes, measured raw

200 grams white fish (cod/haddock)

Option 2 (Rest Days)

Two scoops of protein powder

Ice + water (or almond milk, if not on prep)

Meal 6

For dinner, Chris Bumstead has the following meal which is well-balanced and rich in protein:

200 grams salmon/ground bison

75 grams green beans

REVIVE magnesium (for sleep and digestion)

He generally avoids carbs in his last meal, unless necessary. If required, he consumes 350 grams potatoes during dinner.

With the 2022 Olympia getting closer, Bumstead will look to maintain his dominance in the Classic Physique division. Earlier, he had said that while enhancing his overall conditioning, his major objective was to bulk up his back, arms, and legs. Based on his Instagram updates, he looks well ahead of schedule.

