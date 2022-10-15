Classic Physique Stars Urs Kalecinski & Terence Ruffin Get In Top Shape For The 2022 Mr. Olympia

Classic Physique stars Urs Kalecinski and Terence Ruffin are in the final stages of preparation for the 2022 Olympia, which will take place at the beautiful Venetian Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, between December 15–18.

In a recent video shared on their YouTube channels, Urs Kalecinski and Terence Ruffin went through a brutal push workout under the guidance of Hypertrophy Coach Joe Bennett.

Urs Kalecinski and Terence Ruffin - Push Workout Details

Bennett pushed the athletes to their limit, going over six exercises in a grueling push workout.

Push Workout - Complete Routine

Incline Chest Press Machine

“This is a special one. A Prime Incline Chest machine and guys in Germany don’t have it, so we can’t do it” -Urs Kalecinski

Taking turns on the machine, Urs Kalecinski and Terence Ruffin performed intense sets, focusing on the contraction.

Seated Cable Pec Fly

"When you contract, many would move like this [pulls inward], But Joe said it’s important to move the biceps into the center of the body. This will really push your chest, as you can see. Because those small adjustments REALLY make the difference.” - Urs Kalecinski

Joe Benett provided many useful tips to Urs, advising him to pause at the top of the movement and straighten his elbows for better contraction of the pectoral muscles.

Seated Overhead Press Machine

Perfomed on the Nautilus Machine, Urs and Terence pushed to the maximum - with Joe having to spot Terence during his final repetitions.

Cable Crossover Tricep Extensions

Bennett says,

“Visualize that tricep. Nothing else moves...That’s the point of cable crossovers, to press down, because that can be better for the joints and line up better, but you have people do them wrong. I always say, if someone is relatively narrow or actually pretty small – they can do a press down fine. There’s nothing wrong with doing a straight bar press down or whatever because then it all lines up with the joints.”

The athletes went over a few sets, focusing on the contraction and the eccentric part of the movement.

Overhead Rope Tricep Extensions

As per Bennett,

"Straight sets. You literally just keep the rope on your shoulder. You don’t have to think about it a whole lot. If it’s right on your shoulder, then it’s going to line up right. So, you don’t have to think about alignment a whole lot. By keeping it on your shoulder, it’s going to be way less tension than having to try to stabilize it on your shoulder.”

He added:

“Make sure when you’re doing it that you let your forearm smash into your bicep. Then, take it as far back as you can go. Keep it short of a full extension."

Joe Bennett made sure Urs Kalecinski and Terence Ruffin understood his plans to focus on tricep activation and tension. He provided them with essential tips regarding adjusting the cable and range of motion for muscle activation.

Cuffed Lying Cable Lateral Raise

Urs and Terence pushed through their final exercise of the day, focusing on time under tension.

Posing Session

The workout was followed by a posing session, where Urs and Terence revealed their hard work over the previous year.

Urs Kalecinski - Career Profile

The 24-year-old German, Urs Kalecinski, has garnered significant experience in the elite circuit at a relatively young age. Blessed with an amazing V-taper and a classic structure, Urs is among the leading contenders to topple three-time Classic Physique Champion, Chris Bumstead.

Popularly known as the “The Miracle Bear," Urs placed second at the 2021 IFBB Extreme Bodybuilding and Fitness Pro and then went on to win the 2021 Tampa Pro. Finishing third at the 2022 Arnold Classic this year, Urs has shown immense improvement from the physique he showcased at the 2021 Olympia. He then went on to win the 2022 Boston Pro and the 2022 Kuwait Classic Pro in style.

Urs Kalecinski is preparing for the 2022 Olympia under famous bodybuilding coach Stefan Kienzl. He has put on a lot of size and has made considerable improvements to his back thickness. Kienzl has put him on a rigorous diet and training schedule, which Urs shared in an Instagram video.

Terence Ruffin - Career Profile

Terence Ruffin is another contender for the Classic Physique crown. Blessed with impeccable lines and an insanely small waist, Terence also has arguably the best posing routine in the entire lineup. Hailing from Beatrice, Alabama, the 29-year-old American is a former airman. He started competing at 19 and earned his pro card at 21.

Standing at 5'5", Terence Ruffin is among the shortest athletes in the Classic Physique lineup. This inconvenience has not affected him a bit, as he has steamrolled through the entire division with numerous victories. He won the 2016 Tampa Pro and placed 9th in his first Olympia in 2016. In 2017, Ruffin came in 6th place at the Olympia and 9th in 2018.

2020 proved to be the decisive year for Terence Ruffin, when he placed second at both the Arnold Classic and Mr. Olympia Classic Physique. In 2021, he won the Arnold Classic and placed second at the Olympia. At the 2022 Arnold Classic, he beat Ramon Rocha Queiroz and Urs Kalecinski for his second consecutive Arnold Classic victory. He is coached by Joe Bennett a.k.a the "Hypertrophy Coach" who has helped Terence make considerable improvements to his physique over the last two years.

With the 2022 Olympia fast approaching, both athletes will be prioritizing sharp conditioning and graceful posing. Will one of them end Chris Bumstead's three-year reign?

Poll : 0 votes