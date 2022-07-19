7 Best Cable Tricep Exercises for Men Who Want Massive Triceps 

To grow big arms, you need to do cable tricep exercises. It’s imperative you focus on growing your triceps if you want big upper arms.

Your triceps make up a bigger portion of your upper arms. So it’s important to work on all three tricep heads to get the horse-shoe appearance of the muscle group.

Best Cable Tricep Exercises

Tricep exercises can be done with barbells, dumbbells and cables. It’s important to keep variations in your routine as you move forward. That'll ensure the muscles don't get used to one movement, resulting in a plateau or slow growth. More often than not, bodybuilders shock their muscles to help them grow.

On that note, here's a look at the five best cable tricep exercises:

1) Cable Tricep Pushdown

This is the most basic exercise you can do on a cable pulley machine. You can do this exercise with a straight bar or an EZ-bar.

Make sure you push the bar down, you’re able to completely stretch the tricep muscles before releasing it. This stretch is of utmost importance in this exercise.

2) Cable Tricep Overhead Extension

Usually, overhead extensions can be performed with straight bars, but you can use the ropes too.

To do this exercise, you must have stability and balance. As your back will be towards the machine, you can take support of the machine with your lower body before bending. However, it’s absolutely important to be sure-footed during this exercise.

3) Rope Kickback

The kickback is another great cable tricep exercise. More often than not, it’s done with dumbbells. However, if you do the exercise using cables, preferably use the ropes. That'll allow for a better range of motion than doing the same exercise using a different grip.

4) Single Arm Extension

Another exercise you can do using cables is single arm extensions. Single arm extensions allow you to focus on one arm at a time.

That means, the entire resistance is borne by the same arm, which helps you correct any muscle imbalance and strength issues. It also helps ensure both arms get worked at the same intensity.

5) V-bar Pushdown

The V-bar pushdown works in a similar fashion as a classic push down, but it helps with engaging the muscles more.

If you want to increase the intensity of this exercise, try to control the negative as much as possible. Controlling the negative is a proven way of boosting strength and muscle growth.

6) Lying Triceps Extension

Another good cable tricep exercise is the lying extension. It replicates the skullcrusher and dumbbell extension and is extremely helpful in destroying the muscles, enabling the muscle fibres to grow back thicker and stronger. It helps with adding muscle mass while toning the muscles for appearance as well.

7) Reverse Grip Cable Extension

Usually, reverse grips aren’t common during tricep exercises, as many stick to the basics. However, if you want to mix things up for variation, you can try the reverse grip tricep extension.

You should aim to begin with a light weight and then move forward to heavier ones as your strength grows,

Takeaway

Make sure to give some of the aforementioned cable tricep exercises a whirl during your next session.

