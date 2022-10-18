Chris Bumstead and Urs Kalecinski Annihilate Shoulders and Arms Workout 10 Weeks Out of 2022 Olympia

Three-time Classic Physique Olympia champion Chris Bumstead met up with rising Classic Physique athlete Urs Kalecinski for an intense shoulder and arm workout.

Chris Bumstead has won the Mr. Olympia Classic physique title three times so far, beginning with his 2019 victory over former champion Breon Ansley. In 2020 and 2021, he successfully defended his title against the likes of Terrence Ruffin, Urs Kalecinski, and Ramon Rocha Querioz. Hailing from Ontario, the 6'1" 230 lb. Canadian is determined to win his fourth consecutive title at the 2022 Olympia, which will take place at the beautiful Venetian Expo and Convention Center during December 15–18 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

With the stage weight for his height capped at 240 lb, Chris Bumstead still has room to grow. Having already shared with his fans previously that he may retire in two years, Chris will be aiming for a five-time victory streak.

The 24-year-old German, Urs Kalecinski, has garnered significant experience in the elite circuit at a relatively young age. Blessed with an amazing V-taper and a classic structure, Urs is among the leading contenders to topple Chris Bumstead, a three-time Classic Physique champion.

He recently shifted his training camp from Germany to the USA, hoping to learn more from fellow bodybuilders. Urs Kalecinski is preparing for the 2022 Olympia under famous bodybuilding coach Stefan Kienzl. He has put on a lot of size and has made considerable improvements to his back thickness.

Popularly known as the “The Miracle Bear," Urs was placed second at the 2021 IFBB Extreme Bodybuilding and Fitness Pro and then went on to win the 2021 Tampa Pro. Finishing third at the 2022 Arnold Classic this year, Urs has shown immense improvement from the physique he showcased at the 2021 Olympia. He then went on to win the 2022 Boston Pro and the 2022 Kuwait Classic Pro in style.

Chris Bumstead and Urs Kalecinski—Arm and Shoulder Workout

On Sunday, October 16, Chris Bumstead uploaded a video on his YouTube Channel, sharing highlights of his grueling workout with Urs Kalecinski.

In the opening scenes of the video, Urs reveals that he has been traveling across Florida, meeting up with the likes of Terence Ruffin for training. Kalecinski and his team had a pre-workout meal at Bumstead's residence, after which they headed to the Revive Gym.

While Urs seemed eager to get on with training, Chris Bumstead opted to warm up his body with a few resistance band exercises. Having had injuries before, Chris advised the younger athlete to be cautious.

Seated Dumbbell Press

The duo started the workout by focusing on their shoulders. Urs jumped straight into the heavyweights without warmups, mauling the 85 lb dumbells with ease.

However, as the sets progressed, Chris Bumstead showcased his strength by handling 140 lb dumbbells comfortably. Urs, on the other hand, struggled with 120 lbs, and eventually finished his top set using 115 lb. This was a clear indication that the younger athlete needs to gain more strength, which will also lead to better hypertrophy.

Plate Loaded Machine Press

Chris Bumstead revealed that he prefers using machines over free weights due to his shoulder injuries in the past. They performed the next shoulder exercise on a plate-loaded seated overhead press machine.

They assisted each other with the concentric part of the movement and pushed each other to complete failure. They performed a few sets with incremental weights, and then moved on to hit the side delts.

Side Lateral Raise Machine

The Classic Physique athletes shifted their focus on to their side delts, which are largely responsible for the illusion of width on stage. After a few sets on the side lateral machine, they shifted their focus to arm training.

Machine Preacher Curl

The preacher curl is an isolation movement that hits the long head of the biceps better than other movements, and with lesser weight. Chris and Urs performed a few sets on the machine, contracting the muscle while focusing on the mind–muscle connection.

Single Arm Machine Preacher Curl

After performing the preacher curl bilaterally, the duo decided to put even more emphasis on the bicep by performing the movement unilaterally. With the triceps placed firmly against the preacher pad, they focused on taking the bicep through the entire range of motion for better results.

Tricep Pushdowns

Moving on to triceps, the athletes did a few sets of tricep pushdowns with a loop band to force blood into the area and warm up.

Single Arm Overhead Cable Extensions

This exercise helps correct any muscle imbalance and strength issues between the two sides. It also helps ensure both triceps get worked at the same intensity.

The Miracle Bear and CBum performed a few sets, focusing on the stretch and contraction.

Superset: Cable Crossover Tricep Extensions & Seated Dumbbell Curls

The finishing movement of the day was an intense superset involving antagonistic muscle groups: the biceps and triceps. Although a common training tool utilized by bodybuilders for better muscle activation, antagonistic workouts can also be done by pairing chest and back or quadriceps and hamstrings.

The bodybuilders completed a few intense supersets before wrapping up training for the day.

Conclusion

Here is the complete workout schedule of Chris Bumstead and Urs Kalecinski that day.

Shoulder Workout

Seated Dumbbell Shoulder Press

Plate Loaded Machine Press

Side Lateral Raise Machine

Arms Workout

With the Mr. Olympia contest just 9 weeks away, Classic Physique bodybuilders will be looking to make the best of their remaining time for an edge over their rivals. Will Chris Bumstead achieve his fourth title, or will the young Urs Kaleciski take the top spot? Share your thoughts below.

