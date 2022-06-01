6 Effective Bicep Curl Exercises for Strength

Consider the most basic bodybuilding pose that people use to demonstrate their athleticism: flexing their arm, which causes the bicep muscle to expand.

The biceps are a two-headed muscle that occupies the majority of your arms' prime location. Due to its prominence, the biceps are frequently used as a social indicator of general health and strength.

We curated a quick rundown of the best bicep workouts for muscular growth, which will not only help your biceps expand, but also improve your general health.

Must-try bicep curl exercises to flex your arm

1) Hammer curl

Hammer curls are a variation of regular curls and are one of the best bicep curl exercises out there. The distinction is in the small things, such as how you hold the dumbbell. By turning the dumbbell on its side, you'll be able to transfer more work off your biceps brachii to your brachialis — the muscle that gives your arms a bulkier appearance.

Here is how to do it:

Allow a set of dumbbells to hang at arm's length beside your sides and palms towards your thighs.

Keep your arms still. Instead, curl the weights as close towards your shoulders as feasible by bending your elbows.

Slowly reduce the weight back to the initial position after a brief pause at the top (remember to squeeze).

Repeat for 10-15 times.

2) Zottman curl

There aren't many workouts that target the brachii, brachialis, and brachioradialis - the three primary muscles that make up the biceps. Zottman curl hits all parts of your bicep by switching from an underhand to an overhand grip midway through the action, making it one of the most fantastic additions to the bicep curl exercises.

Here is how to do it:

Turn your arms so that your palms face forward while holding your dumbbells by your side.

Raise your arms and curl the weights towards your shoulders without lifting your upper arms.

Pause, then slowly return to your starting position by rotating the dumbbells so that your palms face forward.

Perform 4 sets of 10-12 reps.

3) EZ bar curl

Regular EZ bar curls are one of the best bicep curl exercises. The bar helps you lift more weight than you can with a regular curl, while keeping in good form and avoiding excessive pressure on your elbows and forearms.

Here is how to do it:

With an underhand, shoulder-width grasp, hold the EZ bar in front of your quads.

Curl the bar till your arms are on your shoulders as you inhale.

Squeeze your biceps and then slowly lower them.

Perform 3 sets of 15 reps.

4) Straight bar reverse curl

One of the best bicep curl exercises is the Straight bar reverse curl. Because it targets the brachialis, an inconspicuous muscle deeper into your upper arm that is needed for bigger biceps, it is sometimes underestimated. The brachialis raises the apex of your bicep muscle up higher when you train it properly, giving you a more impressive flex and bigger-looking arm.

Here is how to do it:

With an overhand grip, stand with a barbell at shoulder width.

Only use your forearms to flex the elbows and spin the barbell upwards until your palms turn out and the barbell is in level with your shoulders.

Slowly lower it back down and repeat.

5) Cable rope hammer curl

This move will target your brachialis, which will increase the thickness of your arms. The technique is similar to a free weight hammer curl, but the cable machine keeps a stable and continuous load on your biceps for longer, allowing you to spend more time under tension and eliciting greater growth.

Here is how to do it:

Hold both ends of a rope tied to the low gear of a cable machine with your feet shoulder-width apart.

Curl the wire towards your shoulders, pressing your elbows in and palms facing each other, before halting and restoring to your starting position.

Perform 3 sets of 12-15 reps.

6) Incline dumbbell curl

Incline dumbbell curls are one of the most effective bicep curl exercises. Because you're now exercising from a deficit, inclining the bench puts extra pressure on the lengthy head of your bicep's brachii. To put it another way, you're starting from a position of less leverage than usual. Note that you will need to lessen the burden as this workout requires more effort.

Here is how to do it:

Begin by lying down with your back against a 45-degree incline bench.

Curl the weights as closely to your shoulders as possible by bending your elbows.

Release the weights (slowly) back to your initial position, making sure your arms are absolutely straight.

