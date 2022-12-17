How many Mr Olympia Classic Physique titles did Cbum win? History of bodybuilder explored

Christopher Adam Bumstead is most commonly known as Cbum. The Canadian bodybuilder has a huge fan base around the world. He competes in the Mr Olympia Classic Physique category, which was introduced in 2016.

So, how many, if any, Mr Olympia Classic Physique titles did Cbum win?

Cbum has won three Mr Olympia Classic Physique titles in his career. He won them in 2019, 2020, and 2021. He has also finished as runner-up twice in the same competition.

Bumstead has a great following on Instagram and YouTube. He has 12.1 M followers on Instagram and 2.59 M subscribers on YouTube. He posts videos of his workouts and daily routines on his YouTube channel.

History of Cbum explored: Early life and his path to Mr Olympia Classic Physique title

Christopher Adam Bumstead was born on February 2, 1995, in Ottawa, Canada. When Cbum was a kid, he was awestruck by the legendary Tom Platz because of his iconic leg development.

He has also mentioned Berry DeMey and Arnold Schwarzenegger as his inspirations. Everyone would be well aware of Arnold, but who is Berry DeMey? He was a famous bodybuilder from the 80s who was nicknamed the Flexing Dutchman.

In his high school days, Chris was involved in football and basketball but he also ran track and field. The Canadian was introduced to bodybuilding through his sister's then-boyfriend (now husband) Iain Valliere. Iain is also an IFFB Professional bodybuilder.

Valliere saw some great potential in his girlfriend's brother and prepared him for a bodybuilding competition when Chris was 19 years old. Cbum has also often admitted that Iain is also an inspiration to him. He said the following statement about Iain, according to Generation Iron:

"He was and still is a huge mentor to me. Iain inspired me to step on stage and coached me through the process."

He competed in the 2016 IFBB North American Bodybuilding Championships at the age of 21 and earned his Pro Card. Chris found his passion in the Classic Physique division and it looked like he was destined to be there.

Bumstead made his Mr. Olympia Classic Physique debut in 2017. In his very first year in the competition, he finished as a runner-up. Breon Ansley was the champion in the 2017 edition of the Mr Olympia Classic Physique.

One thing was for sure though, which was that Chris had made a name for himself among the judges and fans at his very first Mr Olympia Classic Physique. But the results were the same in the 2018 edition as well, as Breon was once again the champion and Cbum was once again the runner-up.

The Canadian's conditioning was a bit off in the 2018 Mr Olympia because he was hospitalized four weeks before the competition due to severe water retention in his body. He was diagnosed with IGA Nephropathy. But along with treatment and his passion for bodybuilding, he continued to train.

Chris's time to rise to the occasion had finally come in 2019. But the 2019 Mr Olympia Classic Physique was equally tough because Ansley was looking forward to winning his third consecutive title, while the 2018 and 2019 bronze medal winner, George Peterson, was also the favorite to win the title.

Cbum clinched his maiden Mr Olympia Classic Physique title in 2019 with a bigger and better physique than the one in 2018. Chris sported a mustache which became a fan favorite. His posing also showed improvement compared to previous years.

Due to the pandemic in 2020, the competition was delayed from September to December, which provided the Canadian Bodybuilder more time to prepare. Bumstead showcased a massive transformation in his back and arms. He was the champion in the 2020 Mr Olympia Classic Physique.

In 2021, the results were the same, Terrence Ruffin ,who was also a favorite alongside Bumstead, was outmatched by the Canadian. Chris Bumstead won his third consecutive Mr Olympia Classic Physique title.

With this year's Olympia having already begun on December 15, we can expect Cbum to put on an impactful performance once again and clinch his fourth Mr Olympia Classic Physique title.

