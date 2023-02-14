“I feel great” - Nick Walker confident his conditioning at 2023 Arnold Classic is better than Olympia

Nick Walker, also known as "The Mutant," has been one of the top bodybuilders in the past three years,. At the Mr. Olympia competition in 2021, he came in sixth. In the 2022 Mr. Olympia, Walker performed better, which enabled him to secure third place.

In a recent YouTube video for "The Mutant and Mouth," Walker said that he looked better than ever in preparation for the upcoming 2023 Arnold Classic, which will take place from March 2 to March 5 in Columbus, Ohio:

"I feel great. I’d say right now my conditioning is probably like a week and a half out from what it was at the Olympia."

Nick Walker is confident about the 2023 Arnold Classic

Nick 'The Mutant' Walker, a former Arnold Classic champion, first came to public prominence in 2020 while competing in the Men's Open. After placing fourth in the IFBB Chicago Pro, Walker put up one of the best rookie campaigns ever in 2021. He made a strong debut at the IFBB New York Pro to start the year. A few months after winning, he achieved victory at the Arnold Sports Festival. He made a splash in his first Olympia by finishing sixth.

Walker had a lot of hype as the 2022 season began. He lived up to expectations with a strong showing in the most recent Olympia competition, moving up to third place behind Hadi Choopan, the winner, and Derek Lunsford, the runner-up. In addition to defeating the former two-time Mr. Olympia Mamdouh "Big Ramy" Elssbiay, who slid to sixth, he was named the Olympia People's Champ.

In a recent YouTube video, Nick Walker said that his preparations for the 2023 Arnold Classic look better than ever. He stressed that by persevering with these preparations, his waist has grown narrower over time.

It has been revealed that "The Mutant" will make a swift turnaround for the forthcoming 2023 Arnold Classic. The 28-year-old is considered the favorite to win the competition. Fellow standouts Samson Dauda, Andrew Jacked, and two-time Olympia 212 champion Shaun Clarida will provide him with fierce opposition. Along with his teammate William Bonac, Big Ramy will be on the roster to make amends.

If Ramy is not at his best, according to legendary bodybuilder Jay Cutler, Nick Walker will easily take first place next month. However, well-known bodybuilding trainer Milos Sarcev supported his client Dauda's goal of defeating Walker. He also saw Jacked as a potential upset artist. In his defense, the judge's preference for size above other elements like form and symmetry was rejected.

Nick Walker's physical development over the previous year has been commended by coach Chris Aceto. He acknowledged having underestimated Walker before becoming a believer during his most recent Olympia triumph. To be ready for the next competition, Walker has started consuming kratom. He discussed the cardiac advantages of the drug and how he felt they would help him perform at his peak on stage.

Walker gave some of his greatest training advice last week. He exhorted his disciples to concentrate on time under strain while exercising. Walker stated that his goal is to keep up a high level of fitness similar to Jay Cutler while discussing his intentions for life after retirement.

Nick Walker updated his body significantly four weeks before the performance, giving fans a glimpse into his recent Arnold Classic preparations. Walker is on schedule to put up another thrilling show next month, judging by his training logs and progress images.

